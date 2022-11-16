JBLM Turkey Drop distributes 1,200 turkeys

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Over 1,200 turkeys were distributed to selected junior enlisted service members with families on Joint Base Lewis-McChord during Turkey Drop 2022. The event was coordinated by JBLM’s Chaplains Corps along with command support.



“It was a fantastic day,” said Chaplain (Col.) Jason Nobles, JBLM Garrison chaplain. “It’s a great partnership of the community and our JBLM units, command teams and service members; and great effort by our unit ministry teams across base who organized this effort.”



Amy Tiemeyer, the Washington chapter president of the Association of the United States Army, explains the importance of this event.



“This program is important to the community to understand the needs of the military and how we can get involved and do things that are both fun and impactful,” said Tiemeyer. “The turkey drop program has grown from bringing 200-300 hundred turkeys, in years past, to now 1,200. It is specifically for junior enlisted service members with families.”



AUSA’s Captain Meriweather Lewis Chapter, along with local donors, were responsible for the donated turkeys.



“Anything like this that helps our service members receive and understand a gift from the community to help them out during these times of great financial distress is extremely appreciated,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Hostrop, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade. “As we move into the holiday season, I think we can all agree that as human beings we can all do better for each other and this is certainly an example of you helping us out and our junior soldiers in tough times, so thank you very much.”



Nobles echoed that sentiment.



“We’ve been hearing stories about rents being raised and things like that, so every little bit helps,” Noble said. “And the service members really appreciate this gesture from our community partners.”



If you missed this year’s turkey drop, mark Dec. 13 on your calendars because another event, the “Ham Grenade” is coming to JBLM, where hams will be distributed to eligible junior enlisted service members with families.

