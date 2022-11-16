JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — U.S. Army Maj. Eric Ahle was inducted into the Saint Christopher Medal and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during a farewell ceremony at the 597th Transportation Brigade headquarters here Nov. 16.



"I've seen for 14 years other people go through and get this medal and I wondered if that will ever be me," Ahle said. "I sincerely appreciate it and I'm humbled to be a part of this team with legends in the field," Ahle added.



Ahle served as the commander of the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element in 2000 and as the Chief of Operations of the 597th Transportation Brigade in 2022.



During his remarks, Ahle said it was an honor to work along with the civilians, Soldiers and sailor on his team.



Ahle's next assignment will be at the Foreign Military Sales U.S. Department of Defense's Foreign Military Sales program, according to Lt. Col. Joshua Ford, Operations Chief at the 597th Transportation Brigade.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2022 Date Posted: 11.16.2022 15:04 Story ID: 433390 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistics officer recognized for contributions to transportation corps, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.