USACE awards North Atlantic Division Knowledge Management program, manager

Photo By Joshua Voda | Brian Temple, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division Knowledge Management program manager, was chosen as USACE's 2022 Outstanding Knowledge Management Professional. His efforts also led to the division being awarded the 2022 Top Division of the Year for Knowledge Management Implementation. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Voda)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division is the recipient of two awards of distinction and excellence in Knowledge Management. USACE recognized NAD program manager Brian Temple as the 2022 Outstanding Knowledge Management Professional, and NAD’s overall program as the 2022 Top Division of the Year for Knowledge Management Implementation.



“This is a tremendous accomplishment that extends beyond just the North Atlantic Division,” said NAD commander and division engineer Col. John. P. Lloyd. “The work Brian and our KM professionals are putting into practice drives efficiency and helps ensure key information and resources are in place to achieve USACE’s strategic objectives.”



Temple’s dedication to the KM profession helped improve processes across the NAD region and throughout the enterprise. Among his many accomplishments in the reporting period, Temple created a regional KM library featuring a wide variety of resources and tools for USACE KM professionals to apply in their districts. In addition, he helped cultivate national resources for the KM Community of Practice and actively met with regional KM colleagues to evaluate and advance current KM practices throughout USACE.



Recognizing the value of USACE New York District’s SharePoint on-boarding and out-processing system, Temple advocated for its use and implementation. He arranged for subject matter experts to present the system and it benefits to senior levels at all levels of the organization, including former Chief of Engineers, Lt. Gen Todd T. Semonite, leading to the system’s adoption across the enterprise.



“This is a great and well-deserved honor for Brian and the team,” said Porscha Porter, chief of NAD’s Business Management Division and Temple’s supervisor. “It’s a true testament to all the hard work and commitment he and the KM team have put in to growing the program and providing a structured approach in building the KM competency across the region.”



These efforts contributed to the division being recognized overall for its KM program. Through Temple’s leadership, the NAD program has become a resource to USACE’s other regions, providing guidance and advising on organizational culture, change management, and communication practices.



Additionally, NAD stands as role model by championing its KM professionals achieving certification through the Army’s KM Qualification Course and other industry-specific coursework. The NAD region now has four Army-trained KM professionals, three of whom are also credentialed through the Knowledge Management Institute.



As for the future of NAD’s KM program, Temple said, “We’re making the right decisions, and we’re tackling the right challenges. The entire regional KM team is hungry to make a positive difference, and I’m grateful my leadership gives me the support and flexibility to orchestrate the effort. This isn’t a solo performance. I may have the director’s baton, but everybody’s playing with passion, and their performance is solid. It’s great to have such synergy.”