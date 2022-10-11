Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radioman 3rd Class Charles A. Montgomery is laid to rest after an 80-year journey back home.

    Naval Support Activity Philadelphia's Funeral Honors Detail remove the remains of Radioman 3rd Class Charles Montgomery

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Dale Cornelison | 221110-N-MU154-0108 PHILADELPHIA (Nov. 10, 2022) Naval Support Activity Philadelphia's...... read more read more

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dale Cornelison 

    Naval Support Activity Philadelphia

    PA Native Returns Home

    WWII Pearl Harbor Navy KIA Buried with Full Honors

    PHILADELPHIA -- One day before Veterans Day, Nov. 10, on a sun-splashed cemetery
    hillside with the autumn’s brilliance in full glory, an 80-year journey for an American hero and his
    family has finally ended. U.S. Navy Radioman 3 rd Class Charles A. Montgomery’s was laid to rest
    with full military honors near his home north of Philadelphia.
    The 21-year-old Sailor was killed Dec. 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
    Montgomery was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl
    Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The attack on the ship resulted in the
    deaths of 429 crewmen, including Montgomery.
    “It’s amazing, it’s truly amazing. He’s come home, he’s where he belongs. His brothers, his
    mother and his father are buried here and this is where he belongs. We are very grateful,” said
    Montgomery’s niece Joanne Shawver of Mountain Home Idaho.
    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced early last year that Montgomery’s
    remains were identified thru dental and anthropological analysis.
    Aviation Structural Mechanic 3 rd Class Kahlil Cloud, assigned to Naval Support Activity
    Philadelphia’s Funeral Honors team said, “It is very encouraging to know that after all the time that
    has passed, that the Navy is still out looking for and recovering our lost shipmates and reuniting
    them with their families. It’s an honor to be able to play a part in this process.”

