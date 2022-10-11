PA Native Returns Home



WWII Pearl Harbor Navy KIA Buried with Full Honors



PHILADELPHIA -- One day before Veterans Day, Nov. 10, on a sun-splashed cemetery

hillside with the autumn’s brilliance in full glory, an 80-year journey for an American hero and his

family has finally ended. U.S. Navy Radioman 3 rd Class Charles A. Montgomery’s was laid to rest

with full military honors near his home north of Philadelphia.

The 21-year-old Sailor was killed Dec. 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Montgomery was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl

Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The attack on the ship resulted in the

deaths of 429 crewmen, including Montgomery.

“It’s amazing, it’s truly amazing. He’s come home, he’s where he belongs. His brothers, his

mother and his father are buried here and this is where he belongs. We are very grateful,” said

Montgomery’s niece Joanne Shawver of Mountain Home Idaho.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced early last year that Montgomery’s

remains were identified thru dental and anthropological analysis.

Aviation Structural Mechanic 3 rd Class Kahlil Cloud, assigned to Naval Support Activity

Philadelphia’s Funeral Honors team said, “It is very encouraging to know that after all the time that

has passed, that the Navy is still out looking for and recovering our lost shipmates and reuniting

them with their families. It’s an honor to be able to play a part in this process.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2022 Date Posted: 11.16.2022 11:49 Story ID: 433372 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Radioman 3rd Class Charles A. Montgomery is laid to rest after an 80-year journey back home., by PO2 Dale Cornelison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.