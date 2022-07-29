Outdoor events approved under COVID-19 policy updates

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has the green light to host outdoor events and move forward with planning future functions under new Air Force policy regarding COVID-19 restrictions.

The policy, signed by Undersecretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones, allows for the execution of all Air Force-sponsored outdoor events as well as indoor gatherings with less than 250 attendees.



“Senior leaders passed a policy that gives us unlimited authority to conduct outdoor events and connect our communities,” said Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “It also gives every commander the authority to hold indoor events with up to 250 people under certain criteria. At our level and at the highest level of the Air Force, we understand and we say ‘thank you’ for complying with HPCON Charlie.”



The policy creates a mitigation plan that reduces the risk of spreading of COVID-19 with the following criteria in place:



Attendees must be fully vaccinated and show proof. If not fully vaccinated, individuals must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.

All indoor events require the attendee to wear a mask or face covering.

Physical-distancing signs must be posted with regular audible announcements made during the event.

Signs posted encouraging regular hand-washing and sanitizing.

A cancellation plan will be in place.

Capacity limitations to ensure adequate physical distancing.

“We are not in a public health emergency and our current policy ensures that there is nothing that should prevent you from performing your mission,” Meeker said. “There are waivers for anything that impacts your mission. Air Force policy will support your mission.”



The installation transitioned to Health Protection Condition Charlie on July 19 in response to steadily rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in surrounding counties.



WPAFB’s Public Health Team is closely monitoring trends in the local area. For more information and updates, visit the base’s COVID-19 website: www.wpafb.af.mil/coronavirus.



If you have follow-up questions or concerns, email 88abw.pa@us.af.mil or call 937-522-3252.

