Ride-sharing resources can make your commute easier

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Base employees have multiple options for commuting to work every day. Other than driving, there are various free and paid ride-share programs in the local area to ease the cost of gasoline and slow vehicle wear and tear.



“I personally think carpools and ride-shares are safer than driving alone, especially on our congested and fast-paced highways,” said Louis Vance, 88th Mission Support Group deputy director.



“I’m a horrible driver, so I love to carpool,” he joked.



The 88th Force Support Squadron offers the Mass Transportation Benefit Program. MTBP makes it possible for Wright-Patt personnel to be reimbursed up to $245 a month for utilizing public transportation to and from work.



The program is open to all government civilian employees (appropriated and non-appropriated), military members and reservists on active duty. Contractors are not eligible.



MTBP is limited to vanpools, Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority and Greene CATS Public Transit riders. Carpools do not meet reimbursement criteria. If interested in MTBP, contact Shawnetta White in the Civilian Personnel Office at 937-904-3272 or shawnetta.white@us.af.mil.



There are many reasons why people decide to apply for MTBP or join ride-sharing groups, officials said. As facilities reopen from COVID-19 restrictions and employees return from telework, the number of carpoolers is expected to increase.



“Some of our employees have transportation challenges that greatly restrict or prohibit them from driving altogether,” Vance said. “Some have limited visibility, medical conditions like sleeping disorders and poor reaction times. Some are simply afraid of the madness that occurs on our local roads and highways.”



Outside the gates, there are additional options, but they do not meet MTBP reimbursement criteria.



The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission offers a free ride-share program for those who live in Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Preble, Darke and Clinton counties. Base personnel can register at www.mvrpc.org/transportation/miami-valley-rideshare, enter their home and work location, and then see other registered users and available carpools in their area. Call 937-223-7283 for more information or to speak with an MVRPC representative.



Miami Valley Ride Finder is an information-only source where personnel can find contact information and general ride-sharing information in the Miami Valley area. Visit www.miamivalleyridefinder.org for more information or to view specific ride registries.

