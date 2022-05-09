Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    195th Wing; first Air National Guard unit to field unique weapon upgrade

    195th Wing; first Air National Guard unit to field unique weapon upgrade

    VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2022

    Courtesy Story

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    How would the sound and feel of firing a real weapon impact training in an
    already overwhelming scenario? This is the question being addressed at the
    Street Smarts Virtual Reality (SSVR) Training system field update.

    A recent software update allows for simultaneous tandem users and the new
    training M4 rifle now includes a gas-powered bolt carrier recoil system,
    satisfying the California standards for sustainment-level training in the
    use of simulators during training.

    "This system aids in the development of the "Multi-capable Airman concept,"
    said Technical Sergeant Fernando Herrera, 195th Wing Security Forces
    manager. "Leading to greater confidence of the Wing leadership in the
    selection, training, and deployment of our Tier II forces."

    The 195th Wing Security Forces Flight is based at Sepulveda Air National
    Guard Station in Van Nuys, California. They received SSVR in September 2021
    and installed substantial updates in October. Since then, the unit has been
    successful in several trainings with positive student reviews regarding the
    system.

    It is now a proven training multiplier, allowing for better
    familiarization and sustainment level training for SF but more importantly,
    the bulk of the 195th Wing being non-ground combat forces.
    The major difference with this and previous training systems is how
    realistic it feels. The participant can feel more weight and realism being
    suited in a fully equipped vest and with a practice rifle that has the exact
    same specifications as a real rifle, significantly improving the training
    experience.

    "Having a gas recoil system does several things regarding gun fighting
    scenarios," said Herrera. "When the weapon fires a simulated shot, it will
    demand that the operator follow marksmanship fundamentals. They will have to
    regain proper sight alignment and sight picture. Further, the operator's
    skills will be put to the test in rapid magazine reloading as well as
    searching and assessing techniques for additional threats."

    "This system is highly mobile, and user-friendly, alleviating limiting
    factors such as: large training areas, weather, ground injuries, time,
    transportation costs, unit funds, etc," said Herrera. "Due to the way the
    195th Wing has utilized virtual reality systems in training their personnel,
    outside of Security Forces, and outside of the system's originally intended
    demographic, we have been specifically tapped to utilize the new version of
    the M4 weapon simulator."

    This innovative training update aligns with the Wing's priorities of
    Training, Readiness, and Development of its Airmen, ensuring the diverse
    missions of the 195th Wing will remain safe and mission-focused moving into
    the future.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022
    Story ID: 433364
    Location: VAN NUYS, CA, US 
    ANG
    SFS
    CANG
    195Wing

