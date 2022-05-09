195th Wing; first Air National Guard unit to field unique weapon upgrade

Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Jeremy Adams of the 195th Wing Security Forces Flight, California Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Jeremy Adams of the 195th Wing Security Forces Flight, California Air National Guard, demonstrates new upgrades to the Street Smarts VR System (SSVRS) on Aug. 6, 2022, at Sepulveda Air Guard Station, Van Nuys, California. The upgrades incorporate a gas-operated, orange-marked practice rifle that mimics the weight and recoil of the standard issue M18 arms into the SSVRS's realistic reaction training scenarios. see less | View Image Page

How would the sound and feel of firing a real weapon impact training in an

already overwhelming scenario? This is the question being addressed at the

Street Smarts Virtual Reality (SSVR) Training system field update.



A recent software update allows for simultaneous tandem users and the new

training M4 rifle now includes a gas-powered bolt carrier recoil system,

satisfying the California standards for sustainment-level training in the

use of simulators during training.



"This system aids in the development of the "Multi-capable Airman concept,"

said Technical Sergeant Fernando Herrera, 195th Wing Security Forces

manager. "Leading to greater confidence of the Wing leadership in the

selection, training, and deployment of our Tier II forces."



The 195th Wing Security Forces Flight is based at Sepulveda Air National

Guard Station in Van Nuys, California. They received SSVR in September 2021

and installed substantial updates in October. Since then, the unit has been

successful in several trainings with positive student reviews regarding the

system.



It is now a proven training multiplier, allowing for better

familiarization and sustainment level training for SF but more importantly,

the bulk of the 195th Wing being non-ground combat forces.

The major difference with this and previous training systems is how

realistic it feels. The participant can feel more weight and realism being

suited in a fully equipped vest and with a practice rifle that has the exact

same specifications as a real rifle, significantly improving the training

experience.



"Having a gas recoil system does several things regarding gun fighting

scenarios," said Herrera. "When the weapon fires a simulated shot, it will

demand that the operator follow marksmanship fundamentals. They will have to

regain proper sight alignment and sight picture. Further, the operator's

skills will be put to the test in rapid magazine reloading as well as

searching and assessing techniques for additional threats."



"This system is highly mobile, and user-friendly, alleviating limiting

factors such as: large training areas, weather, ground injuries, time,

transportation costs, unit funds, etc," said Herrera. "Due to the way the

195th Wing has utilized virtual reality systems in training their personnel,

outside of Security Forces, and outside of the system's originally intended

demographic, we have been specifically tapped to utilize the new version of

the M4 weapon simulator."



This innovative training update aligns with the Wing's priorities of

Training, Readiness, and Development of its Airmen, ensuring the diverse

missions of the 195th Wing will remain safe and mission-focused moving into

the future.