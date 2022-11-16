A Command Sergeant Major positively retires

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas - Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Ulloth’s family, friends, and colleagues gathered virtually and at the Fort Sam Houston Theater for his retirement ceremony on November 15, 2022.



The event highlighted 32 years of achievement, sacrifice, and challenge. The event was Hosted by U.S. Army Installation Management Command Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, who offered an overview of Ulloth’s career.



Ulloth joined the Army in 1991 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. Known for his positive influence and “be positive” blood type, Ulloth made rank with three promotions in three years. He served as a First Sergeant in three units, completed four combat tours, and was the Command Sgt. Maj. for the Army Environmental Command. Ulloth led by example as a connected and caring leader in all his assignments including Fort Bragg, USAG Korea, Fort Polk, and Fort Carson.



Jones offered heartfelt appreciation for Ulloth in his last active-duty role. As the IMCOM senior enlisted leader, Ulloth was another set of eyes and ears for the commander and key advisor on how to address complex issues of spousal employment, childcare, housing and more. Jones described Ulloth as an exemplary Soldier.



“Not only does Joe Ulloth add value to whatever command he is assigned to through hard work, trust and great advice, he looks like he came from central casting…the quintessential Soldier: square jaw, high and tight, serious demeanor, loyal, focused…a Soldier’s Soldier.”



Jones spoke of Ulloth’s thoughtful leadership with an extraordinary ability to truly put people first.



“There is no doubt he cares deeply, and personally, for every Soldier and Civilian on the team. He cares about their families, the work they do, their hopes and their aspirations. He sets an example in the way he treats everyone with dignity and respect.”



Jones also recognized how the entire Ulloth family committed to the Army mission.



“We thank you all for being a resilient Army family, and for putting so much time, energy, and love into the Army families around you regardless of where you were assigned.”



Ulloth then occupied the podium and expressed his appreciation to his family. He credits his wife Merline, also a member of the U.S. Audie Murphy Club, for much of Team Ulloth’s success. Mrs. Ulloth significantly contributed to the trajectory of Ulloth’s career by sacrificing her chance to attend officer candidate school and chose to serve the Army family as a spouse and volunteer.



While reflecting on his own professional journey, Ulloth defined leadership as a combination of trust, relationship, and influence.



“Where there is trust in a relationship, influence happens naturally. Trust in relationships is a key ingredient that fosters growth and captures the essence in truth, but we fail when we don’t understand both.”



Speakers and well-wishers confirmed Ulloth understands the importance of trust and influence. His consistent focus on people over the years caused a lasting impact on the quality of life for Soldiers, Families, and Army Civilians to improve the readiness of our Army. Ulloth’s grateful for the Army framework that offered him an opportunity to excel. In closing, he encouraged the audience to ““Always have courage, faith, and love. Courage allows faith to come in. Trust is built with faith. Love never fails.”



Ulloth plans go forth in the next chapter of his life with a positive outlook that includes courage, faith, and love and a willingness to stand watch as a Soldier for Life!

