    Cost share agreement signed for feasibility study in Holt County, Missouri

    FCSA signing in Holt County

    Photo By Reagan Zimmerman | Dru Buntin (left), Missouri Department of Natural Resources director, speaks to...... read more read more

    MOUND CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Story by Reagan Zimmerman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, and the State of Missouri partnered to sign a Feasibility Cost Share Agreement for a feasibility study on the area of river miles 515 to 450, across the river from Holt County on Nov. 15, 2022, in Mound City Missouri.

    This signing signified the first formal step in the partnership for the Holt County FSCA Missouri River Flood Risk and Resiliency Study, which is a spin-off of the Lower Missouri River Basin System Plan, a larger study that involves four states – Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

    The System Plan will reassess how USACE operates the lower Missouri River Basin and offer different flood risk and resiliency options for the river as a whole that have the best federal interest. The spin-off study conducted in Holy County will offer flood risk and resiliency options specific for the area of river miles 515 to 450.

    “This signing is just the first step in the federal, state and local approach to look extensively into flood risk reduction, potential environmental impacts, the likely economic benefits and more. The goal will be to find the best measures and strategies for this area,” Col. Travis Rayfield, Kansas City District commander, said.

