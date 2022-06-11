Welcome to the Wing: November 2022 Newcomers

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
Wing Staff:
Maj. Mark Andreu – JA
908th Operations Group:
Capt. Jennifer Fielding – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
Airman Basic Semaj Cowan – 908 AES
908th Maintenance Group:
1st Lt. Terry Ruff – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
1st Lt. Viki Bloemker – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Gregg – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Prill – 908 LRS
Tech. Sgt. Joseph Saldivar – 25 APS
Staff Sgt. Vonodrous Broughton – 25 APS
Senior Airman Herivan Figueroa – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Samual Johnson – 25 APS
Senior Airman Patrick Sanderson – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Airman 1st Class Christensen Elizaga – 908 CES
Airman 1st Class Leobardo Estrada Saavedra – 908 CES
Airman 1st Class Braxton Longino – 25 APS
Airman 1st Class Anthony Norum – 25 APS
Airman 1st Class Jamal Stokes – 25 APS
Airman 1st Class Anysiah Taylor – 25 APS
Airman Justin Smith – 908 CES
Airman Basic Jada Chicatelli – 25 APS
Airman Basic Kelly Evans – 908th Force Support Squadron
Airman Basic Jenesis McClure – 908 FSS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Capt. Grant Talbert
Staff Sgt. Amber Durrence
Staff Sgt. Monica Roundtree
Staff Sgt. Nicholas Wilson
Airman 1st Class Konception Brashear
Airman Basic Rone Jagielski
