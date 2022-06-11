Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to the Wing: November 2022 Newcomers

    Newcomers Graphic

    Photo By Bradley Clark | Graphic used to accompany monthly wing newcomers welcome article. (U.S. Air Force...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2022

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    Wing Staff:

    Maj. Mark Andreu – JA

    908th Operations Group:

    Capt. Jennifer Fielding – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    Airman Basic Semaj Cowan – 908 AES

    908th Maintenance Group:

    1st Lt. Terry Ruff – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:

    1st Lt. Viki Bloemker – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Gregg – 25th Aerial Port Squadron

    Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Prill – 908 LRS

    Tech. Sgt. Joseph Saldivar – 25 APS

    Staff Sgt. Vonodrous Broughton – 25 APS

    Senior Airman Herivan Figueroa – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Senior Airman Samual Johnson – 25 APS

    Senior Airman Patrick Sanderson – 908th Security Forces Squadron

    Airman 1st Class Christensen Elizaga – 908 CES

    Airman 1st Class Leobardo Estrada Saavedra – 908 CES

    Airman 1st Class Braxton Longino – 25 APS

    Airman 1st Class Anthony Norum – 25 APS

    Airman 1st Class Jamal Stokes – 25 APS

    Airman 1st Class Anysiah Taylor – 25 APS

    Airman Justin Smith – 908 CES

    Airman Basic Jada Chicatelli – 25 APS

    Airman Basic Kelly Evans – 908th Force Support Squadron

    Airman Basic Jenesis McClure – 908 FSS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

    Capt. Grant Talbert

    Staff Sgt. Amber Durrence

    Staff Sgt. Monica Roundtree

    Staff Sgt. Nicholas Wilson

    Airman 1st Class Konception Brashear

    Airman Basic Rone Jagielski

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 09:17
    Story ID: 433345
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to the Wing: November 2022 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Newcomers Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Welcome
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Newcomers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT