Kapolei, Hawaii, Native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA –



A Kapolei, Hawaii, native and 2008 Kapolei High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62).



Senior Chief Jordan Panlaqui is an Electronics Technician, or ET, serving aboard Chancellorsville, forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



Electronics Technicians perform, supervise and manage the preventive, and corrective maintenance, calibration, configuration, and alignment of cryptographic, radar, navigation, and command, control, computer, communication, and intelligence systems, utilizing test equipment and technical drawings. They also manage and run special programs such as working aloft.



“I enjoy my job and seeing junior technicians take pride in their equipment,” said Panlaqui. “My favorite part of my rate has always been troubleshooting complex or uncommon equipment casualties. I believe in the term ‘everything tech’ when it comes to ETs, even though my position gives little opportunities to troubleshoot.”



Chancellorsville is assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG). After finishing Sea Trials and departing Yokosuka, Japan, in late May, the Ronald Reagan CSG returned to sea. The CSG has conducted exercises across multiple bodies of water, including the highly contested South China Sea. They conducted bi-lateral and tri-lateral exercises with allies in the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the Republic of Korea (ROK) armed forces. By working with allies and partners, the CSG promoted adherence to a rules-based international order, as well as maintained its presence and flexibility.



Panlaqui’s primary position onboard is the Combat Systems Maintenance Manager (CSSM), a billet normally filled by a master chief. ETCS is also responsible for assisting the Systems Test Officer (STO), in managing the AEGIS Weapon System and maintenance for all combat and weapons systems.



The AEGIS Weapon System (AWS) is a centralized, automated, command-and-control and weapons system that was designed as a total weapon system, from detection to kill.



“Another one of my favorite parts is learning how a system or equipment outside my rating or department works and how it interfaces with the rest of the ship,” said Panlaqui. “For example, having the knowledge that a single small valve located in a common area has the ability to take down a system is terrifying and interesting at the same time.”



While on deployment, Chancellorsville has contributed to various critical missions in support of regional peace and prosperity. Most recently, Chancellorsville transited the South China Sea to conduct routine operations, upholding the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law.



This year, Chancellorsville had port visits in Guam, South Korea and the Philippines. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group’s visit to South Korea was the first time a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier visited the country since 2017.



“I joined the Navy because I wanted to explore the world, meet different people and cultures,” said Panlaqui. “My favorite visit this year was Busan, South Korea. I can’t wait to go back.”



Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2022 Date Posted: 11.16.2022 04:59 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: KAPOLEI, HI, US