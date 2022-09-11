86th AW leadership tours Sanem

SANEM, Luxembourg – U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, Renae Fischer, 86th AW vice director, and other Airmen assigned to the 86th AW visited Warehouses Service Agency in Sanem, Luxembourg, Nov. 9, 2022.

The intent of the visit was to showcase daily operating procedures and learning about the Warehouse Service Agency’s role as U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s primary War Reserve Material storage site.

“It is important as a leadership team that we not only understand the capacity that comes with this location, but to see the layout and meet the team that is running this,” Jones said. “We have a great team of total-force Airmen and the WSA team taking care of our war reserve material. I have every confidence that we are executing our mission everyday.”

The Warehouse Service Agency, which runs the Sanem warehouse, is primarily used by the Air Force and the Luxembourg army to provide warehousing, logistical support and maintenance services for military equipment and other various goods and merchandise. It is strategically located and has an infrastructure of warehouses, repair, maintenance and services shops.

The Sanem warehouses store various equipment including aerospace ground equipment, vehicles, Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources, fuels support equipment, and Rapid Airfield Damage Repair equipment.

Over the past year, Sanem has supported Air Force and Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services operations by transporting and providing goods to Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

During Operation Allies Refuge, they provided the Air Force with 301 Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources increments and 37 vehicles.

Outside of OAR, Sanem provided 26 fuels support equipment items, 52 vehicles for DLA/DS disposal, and 170 vehicles for different missions.

“We came out to get a better perspective of the assets we currently have,” Fischer said. “When we connect with the team down here, everyone understands the mission better. From the Airmen to the civilians and the local national team, they get a better understanding of what they bring to the mission at Ramstein.”

