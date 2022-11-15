Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Army veteran, comedian gives performance at Fort McCoy

    Army veteran, comedian gives performance at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Army veteran and comedian Jody Fuller performs at McCoy’s Community Center Nov. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Fuller reflected on his life to include his Army career, home life, and more -- all while make everyone laugh.

    The show was free and open to all eligible patrons of Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) facilities.

    According to his web page, https://jodyfuller.com, Fuller is a comic, speaker, writer, and Soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. “I spent a little over two months (at Fort McCoy) back in 2007 prior to mobilizing to Iraq and then a week or so on the other end in 2008,” Fuller said.

    “I was also there for two weeks in 2012 for Master Resilience Training. Other than spending 56 nights out on the FOB, I have nothing but fond memories of Fort McCoy."

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

