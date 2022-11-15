Photo Essay: Fort McCoy working with energy provider to improve electrical grid

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors complete electrical work Nov. 8, 2022, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors complete electrical work Nov. 8, 2022, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy and Xcel Energy are in the process of changing the electrical grid on post from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said. Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire. Delta is also a three-phase, but uses one of the legs as the neutral so it only has three wires. Work will continue throughout the year. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors complete electrical work Nov. 8, 2022, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Fort McCoy and Xcel Energy are in the process of changing the electrical grid on post from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said.



Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire.



Delta is also a three-phase, but uses one of the legs as the neutral so it only has three wires.



Work will be ongoing.



