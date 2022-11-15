Photo Essay: Fort McCoy working with energy provider to improve electrical grid

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy working with energy provider to improve electrical grid

    Fort McCoy working with energy provider to improve electrical grid

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors complete electrical work Nov. 8, 2022, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Fort McCoy and Xcel Energy are in the process of changing the electrical grid on post from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said.

    Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire.

    Delta is also a three-phase, but uses one of the legs as the neutral so it only has three wires.

    Work will be ongoing.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

