U.S. Air Force Recruiting Sends Team To Blitz Detroit Suburbs

Photo By Brian Boisvert | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Heidenreich, Inspire Operations NCO, Air Force Recruiting Service, Det. 1, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, speaks with students about the Aim High Flight Academy at Oak Park High School, Oak Park, Michigan, Nov. 15, 2022. The Aim High Flight Academy is a free, three-week program designed to inspire young adults to explore aviation opportunities while gaining 15-hours of flight experience while not incurring any commitment to military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

OAK PARK, Michigan -- An Air Force engagement and recruiting team led by Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1 out of Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, was assembled from all over the nation and descended on the suburbs of Detroit, Nov. 15-18, 2022, with information about Aim High Flight Academy and other U.S. Air Force opportunities for students who are soon to graduate.



While the main goal was to inform and inspire about the Aim High Flight Academy, the team also showcased enlistment and commissioning programs as well.



“Bringing a team like this together into this school provides students a window into opportunities while drawing in and sustaining diversification throughout the Air Force,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Filer, Air Force and Space Force enlisted accessions recruiter.



Students learned about the Aim High Flight Academy where they could spend time behind the controls of a Cesena for free with a “try-it-out,” feel to better understand if becoming an Air Force pilot was a good fit for them.



The team included a recent graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy, 2nd Lt. Seychelle Ibrahim, who spoke about commissioning programs and Staff Sgt. Tiara Camp, 93rd Intelligence Squadron, a linguist who spoke about enlisted opportunities.



“The major benefit to bringing in this team specifically is providing the students with exposure to other opportunities that are available to them,” said Violida Barnett, school counselor. “Students need to know what scholarships are available, what options they can choose from in the Air Force should they want to do that.”



In addition to the presentation about the Aim High Flight Academy, students were given a chance to test their flight skills on a tabletop simulator where top-scoring participants received Air Force related prizes such as t-shirts, water bottles and Air Force lanyards.



Bringing a recruiting team into schools helps break down barriers and obstacles students might have about joining the military.



“Less exposure means that students have their own preconceived notions about what the military has to offer and also means they [the students] just might not be knowledgeable about what is going on in the world [once they graduate].”



The message was clear that opportunities are out there, and these opportunities can be fun and exciting. For more information about the Aim High Flight Academy visit www.recruiting.af.mil/about-us/AHFA.



This is part one of a three-part series.