Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska National Guard to bring Christmas cheer to three remote villages

    Alaska National Guard to bring Christmas cheer to three remote villages

    Photo By Victoria Granado | Air National Guard Lt. Col. Matthew Kirby, Alaska National Guard Joint Staff...... read more read more

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Story by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Alaska National Guard and local community volunteers are gearing up to share their time-honored tradition of Operation Santa Claus by spreading goodwill and cheer to three remote Alaskan communities again this year.

    Scammon Bay, Minto and Nuiqsut will soon celebrate with Santa, Mrs. Claus and dozens of elfin volunteers in the 67th year of the program.

    In partnership with the Salvation Army, the event is part of the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community relations and support program that provides gifts and supplies to children in communities across the state.

    This year’s operation will trade in Santa’s sleigh for an Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III and HC-130J Combat King II aircraft from the 176th Wing, and Army National Guard UH-60 and HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from 38th Troop Command.

    Operation Santa Claus began in 1956 after spring floods, followed by a drought, impacted subsistence fishing and hunting, requiring St. Mary’s Mission to purchase food. This created a challenge for them to provide Christmas gifts for the children, so the National Guard flew in donated gifts and supplies.

    The annual mission allows the Alaska National Guard to maintain its partnership with Alaskan communities and foster a positive civil-military relationship for security, prosperity and strength.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 11.15.2022 19:20
    Story ID: 433328
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard to bring Christmas cheer to three remote villages, by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Alaska National Guard to bring Christmas cheer to three remote villages
    Alaska National Guard to bring Christmas cheer to three remote villages
    Alaska National Guard to bring Christmas cheer to three remote villages
    Alaska National Guard to bring Christmas cheer to three remote villages
    Alaska National Guard to bring Christmas cheer to three remote villages
    Alaska National Guard to bring Christmas cheer to three remote villages

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Operation Santa Claus
    Salvation Army
    gifts
    Alaska National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT