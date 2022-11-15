DEVCOM CBC Sees Leadership Changes--Moore Appointed DEVCOM’s Deputy to the Commanding General; Center’s Military Deputy Retires

Courtesy Photo | Eric Moore, Ph.D., became DEVCOM’s deputy to the commanding general in a ceremony at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Eric Moore, Ph.D., became DEVCOM’s deputy to the commanding general in a ceremony at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, October 14, 2022. (Photo credit: Neil Adams) see less | View Image Page

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD -- On October 14, 2022, Dr. Eric Moore, former director of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC), was promoted to become DEVCOM’s deputy to the commanding general.



For the past 30 years, Moore has been an influential figure in the chemical and biological defense community. He served at DEVCOM CBC for the last six years, first as the Center’s director for Research and Technology and subsequently as the Center director. CBC is one of eight technology centers and laboratories within the DEVCOM enterprise and is the nation’s principal research and development resource for non-medical chemical and biological defense.



“The deputy to the commanding general is a vitally important role here at DEVCOM. That person provides continuity and long-term and strategic guidance beyond the tenure of one general officer. The Army chose well when it selected Dr. Moore as DEVCOM’s next deputy. He’s also one of our own,” said Maj. Gen. Edmond ‘Miles’ Brown, DEVCOM commanding general.



The DEVCOM workforce is comprised of scientists, engineers, analysts and technicians at more than 100 locations around the world. They develop potential science and technology solutions the laboratory, working side-by-side with warfighters throughout the process. The deputy to the commanding general position is part of the headquarters team that provides strategic guidance and support to DEVCOM’s centers and laboratories.



Moore entered the Senior Executive Service in 2016, and he served as director of CBC’s Research and Technology Directorate overseeing chemical and biological defense research projects. He quickly rose through the ranks to become the CBC director in 2017.



"The chemical biological defense mission is essential, and I can't stress enough the importance and criticality of the work performed at the DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center to provide capabilities to protect the Warfighter, homeland and our allies. The subject matter expertise of the people at the Center and the innovation that ensues is paramount. I am proud to have been a part of that and will continue to be an advocate for the chemical biological defense community,” Moore said.



In 2019, the Federal Lab Consortium, Mid-Atlantic named Moore as Lab Director of the Year. They honored him for his outstanding contributions to the overall enhancement of technology transfer for economic development and for accomplishments related to the transfer of technology from a federal laboratory to industry.



Moore graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. He served as an Army officer, with a career culminating at the Armed Forces Medical Intelligence Center as the Defense Intelligence Agency’s senior scientific and technical intelligence officer for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear medical countermeasures worldwide. He continued his education and earned a doctorate in neurophysiology from Meharry Medical College, also in Nashville.



Moore’s other Army assignments include commander/lab director of the U.S. Army Forensic Toxicology Drug Testing Laboratory in Fort Meade, Maryland; a principal investigator at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense; and several intelligence assignments.



“I have no doubt that he will make an outstanding contribution to the DEVCOM enterprise as he steps into this role and expands his impact across the entire command,” Brown said.



Mr. Michael Bailey will serve as acting director for CBC. Bailey entered the Senior Executive Service in August 2021 and has been serving as director of engineering at the Center. He has worked at many levels in the Army’s research and development enterprise including over 10 years as a laboratory scientist working on vaccines against biological warfare agents. Prior to coming to CBC, Bailey was the deputy joint project manager for CBRN sensors where he oversaw chemical, biological and radiological/nuclear sensors development programs, and fixed site and maneuver platform integration efforts. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh, a Master of Science degree from Johns Hopkins University, a Master of Public Policy from George Mason University and a Master of Science in National Resource Management from the National Defense University.



After 35 years of distinguished service, COL Scott McIntosh is looking forward to his new journey as he retires from the Army.



McIntosh became the military deputy (MILDEP) for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) in 2020 and he brought a wealth of experience and knowledge with him. Prior to coming to the Center, McIntosh worked with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO CBRND), serving as the joint product manager for biological detection systems. It was a combination of his work at JPEO CBRND, his leadership experience and his program management expertise that prepared him for the role of MILDEP.



The MILDEP position is vital to the organization, acting as the military representative to the joint warfighter and understanding the needs for both military and civilian personnel. McIntosh planned, organized and led Center interactions with the Army Modernization Enterprise and provided military operational and acquisition experience to assist in aligning science and technology efforts. He was a strong advocate for CBC capabilities. “Scott was the right man at the right time. He has been a common force to the Center and helped us build many relationships with Army leaders,” said Dr. Eric Moore, former DEVCOM CBC director.



McIntosh was awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service over his Army career as an enlisted soldier, a warrant officer and commissioned officer, culminating as the MILDEP for DEVCOM CBC. “It has been truly a privilege to have the opportunity to make CBC my final assignment,” McIntosh said.



The interim MILDEP position has been assumed by COL Christopher Cox. He is a graduate of the Chemical Officer Basic and Advance Course located in Fort McClellan, Alabama with coursework emphasizing Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear effects and the capabilities available for detection, identification, prediction of potential hazard locations, and remediation. He is also a graduate of the Command and General Staff College and the Army War College Fellows Program at Carnegie Mellon University and holds a Master Degree in Public Administration from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York. Prior to joining CBC, Cox was the Director for the Army Futures Command, National Capital Region.



