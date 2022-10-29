NAVFAC Southwest's Reyes and Roldan Compete for NAVFAC Pacific level for Shore SOY and Pacific JSOY

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott announced, Oct. 29 in San Diego, NAVFAC Southwest’s select Senior Sailor of the Year (SOY) and Junior Sailor of the Year (JSOY), and are currently competing for NAVFAC Shore SOY and NAVFAC Pacific JSOY.

“Please join me in congratulating Petty Officer First Class Thomas Reyes and Petty Officer Second Class Sean Roland Roldan on their selection as NAVFAC Southwest Senior and Junior Sailor of the Year,” said Scott. “Their selections were hard earned and well deserved!”

Yeoman 1st Class Thomasmignon Reyes is NAVFAC Southwest select Senior Sailor of the Year for 2022. Reyes is entrusted to be the Executive Staff Leading Petty Officer (LPO), Command Yeoman, Command Pay and Personnel Administrator (CPPA) and Commanding Officer’s Executive Assistant.

He masterfully balances four primary duties with ease. As the Executive Secretary, he provides administrative guidance to the command triad and the wardroom. Reyes provided mentorship to Junior Sailors within and outside the command. His dedication to his Sailors is top notch. Provided exam group study for 23 Sailors, resulting in 11 promotions, grooming future leaders in the Navy. As JSOY/BJOY board chairman, he organized and led eight of his peers through two JSOQ/BJOQ and one JSOY/BJOY boards resulting on-time delivery and resulted in increased Sailor morale. As Staff Leading Petty Officer, he is in charge of four Sailors, providing guidance and career advice, promoting growth of in-rate knowledge. His engagement in Sailorization resulted in one JSOQ, one BJOQ, one BJOY and two spot Navy Achievement Medals. As Commanding Officer Executive Assistant, he planned and organized the commanding officer’s arduous battle rhythm, expertly managing and coordinating travel and meetings across the Southwest. As Facilitator for the command for Full Speed Ahead 3.0, he promoted Diversity, Equity and inclusion efforts, focusing on trust and connectedness.

As CPPA and Executive Secretary, Reyes masterfully led a team consisting of 50 enlisted, 100 officers and 3,300 civilians processing 71 gains and transfers, 100 military awards, 95 civilian awards, 10 FITREPs/EVALs, 13 reenlistments/ extensions while managing the executive staff’s dynamic schedule and providing administrative guidance to 28 UICs across 19 locations. Updated records for 19 service members. As Independent Duty Yeoman, Reyes spearheaded the establishment of NAVFAC Southwest’s eNavFit rollout and Navy department Awards Web Services which enabled the command to reduce its backlog of awards entries due to NDAWS BUPERS on-line transition. As the local subject matter expert he assisted 12 commands in eNavFit training and engaged with Chief of Naval Personnel staff directly, submitting trouble tickets to fix problems with eNavFit, which provided an impact on Navy-wide changes.

Reyes is medical and dental overseer for 50 enlisted and 100 officers across 28 UICs and 19 installations. He is responsible for tracking and managing weekly COVID-19 compliance reports to the command leadership. His efforts resulted in free flow of information from the triad to each of the PWOs across the Southwest region. Tracking medical readiness resulted in 100 percent PHA completion and increased medical readiness by 37percent.

As the NFAAS Coordinator for more than 4,500 personnel, he led the efforts of mustering personnel in six exercises. He generated and distributed 20 reports to inform leadership on the process of muster resulting in 100% accountability, increasing civilian workforce involvement by 45percent.

As Volunteer Coordinator, he recorded over 6,800 hours of community service for the Command earning the Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Award 2022. As Assistant Command Manager Equal Opportunity (ACMEO), he assisted on the timely release of our annual DEOCS Survey.

“Petty Officer Reyes’ career path reflects extremely strong and continuous professional growth, exemplified by his technical expertise in multiple precept requirements and overall Sailorization,” said Scott. “He demonstrates ‘CAN DO’ attitude and adaptability to change, driving innovation and progress at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest (NAVFAC SW). He took charge and swiftly adopted and championed the new Navy Department Award Web Service in BUPERS Online, NP2, Salesforce, and eNavFit. His expert knowledge in correspondence, directive management, DTS, NDAWS BOL, eNavFit, and Salesforce is unmatched. As staff LPO, YN1 Reyes leads my front office and personnel support office that serves 150 active duty members and more than 3,300 civilian personnel. Additionally, he has provided expert administrative training to the Navy Region Southwest staff.”

Builder 2nd Class ROLDAN selected as NAVFAC Southwest’s Junior Sailor of the Year for 2022.

Petty Officer Roldan is a dynamic leader who possesses both the foresight and intellect necessary to tackle and resolve complex challenges. He takes charge, leading from the front, driving the team to achieve success. A force multiplier, he makes daily contributions to the Command and the warfighters we support.

Roldan masterfully balanced all of his roles as the Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) Operations Leading Petty Officer (OPS), Central Tool Room (CTR) Manager, Material Liaison Office (MLO) Manager, and Lead Builder in the Seabee Self-Help Division. As OPS for NBPL Seabee Self-Help, BU2 took charge of three personnel and was the go-to leader, filling in and performing the duties of a Leading Petty Officer (LPO). Earning him Junior Sailor of the Year FY 22 for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest.

Roldan finds a way to excel in the most demanding roles. His problem solving skills were essential in the effective implementation of a four-tab project binder system for jobs in the shop and had immediate impacts increasing the efficiency of planning and estimating for future projects. His performance during the office renovations for Tactical Training Group, Pacific (TTGPAC) highlighted his technical acumen and professionalism. This project included the demolition and replacement of large amounts of carpet tile and cove base in three Sensitive Compartment Information Facilities (SCIFs). The successful completion of this essential project enabled warfighter lethality and increased the useful life of the space for TTGPAC to plan tactical missions throughout USINDOPACOM.

As a crewmember, Roldan excelled in his performance on the Torpedo Flushing Station Electrical Project for Naval Munitions Command (NMC) by skillfully aiding construction electricians in the installation of 60 LF of conduit, a weatherproof 220V power outlet, and pulling of 250 LF of conductors. This effort doubled the productivity and mission readiness of NMC to maintain the installation’s munitions and load them onto nuclear submarines.

Roldan planned, estimated and supervised the renovation of a 200 SF Gazebo for the NBPL Chapel. He led in the replacement and anchoring of new structural beams to correct the preexisting overhead safety hazard. Additionally, he oversaw his crew in the demolition and reconstruction of all handrails and balusters, improving the aesthetic appeal of the gazebo. This project was critical to providing a safe outdoor space for Chaplain Services during the COVID-19 pandemic, drastically enhancing quality of life for all Sailors on the installation.

Roldan’s organizational skills and tenant-focused mindset were paramount in providing 263 customers with over 450 tools throughout the year. He provided each customer with technical expertise and advice throughout the process, enabling them to complete repairs on their own with confidence. In an effort to ensure his Sailors would be well prepared for life outside the Navy, he provided counseling to two Sailors on the US Military Apprenticeship Program certification attainment program. Roldan is a professional in his trade, he was astute in displaying meticulous organizational abilities and journeyman trade skills as the CTR & MLO Manager where he was responsible for over 2,000 tools and $700,000 worth of materials. His keen organizational skills were essential in increasing the effectiveness of the tool room, servicing 263 installation customers while maintaining full accountability throughout the year. As Lead Builder, he directly led and managed eight projects valued at $82K from cradle-to-grave supporting critical installation operations and tenant commands.

Roldan is currently filling a role normally assigned to a First Class Petty Officer and over the last three months has established a weekly project meeting with the Production Officer to facilitate project reviews. He has improved the tracking and disbursement of tools and equipment at the Naval Base Point Loma Self-help tool room.

Always safety focused, Roldan skillfully developed and briefed Self-Help Weekly Operational Risk Management (WORM) input to the Deputy Public Works Officer. These discussions promoted safety throughout the command and showcased his ability to provide a safe working environment for his sailors.

Roldan expertly executed his duties as Self-help interim LPO. His professionalism and competence shined when developing the monthly Production Division meeting brief. His tremendous efforts ensured effective and direct communication up the chain of command on current statuses.

Roldan exemplifies the highest standards of motivation, dedication, and success. As a SAPR Uniformed Victim Advocate. He provided training for seven individuals. His sage guidance and training resulted in zero SAPR related incidents. As the NBPL Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society representative, Roldan contributed to the fundraising efforts that helped aide Sailors and Marines experiencing financial hardships.

