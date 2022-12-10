Air Force Chief of Staff visits Sheppard Air Force Base

Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas --

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and his wife, Sharene Brown, visited Sheppard Air Force Base Oct. 6, 2022, to meet with Airmen and see how the base’s two wings are accelerating change in technical and flying training.



“If we’re going to continue to be the most respected Air Force in the world, we’ve got to change,” said Brown during an all-call with the 82nd Training Wing. “We’ve got to do things differently than we’ve done in the past. We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect a different result, which is why I’m focused on change.”



One of the general’s first stops was the 362nd Training Squadron, where he experienced how Technical Training Transformation – a partnership between the 82 TRW and the Air Education and Training staff – is modernizing crew chief training leveraging emerging technologies and modern instructional methods.



Brown also visited the civil engineer schoolhouse at the 366th Training Squadron, where he saw joint-service training at the Water and Fuel Management Systems and Electrical Systems courses. He wrapped up his technical training immersion at the 364th Training Squadron’s Cable and Antenna Systems course.



Following lunch, where he ate with 10 permanent party junior enlisted Airmen, the general spent the afternoon at the 80th Flying Training Wing.



While meeting with Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program senior national representatives, the general learned how the program fulfills the intent of one of his four top priorities – “Integrated by Design.” For 41 years, ENJJPT has strengthened partnerships through a bottom-to-top integration of resources, staffing, curriculum, and planning to meet the needs of the 14 participating partner nations.



Brown was also updated on maintenance challenges affecting the aging T-38 fleet and early plans for the arrival of the T-7 Redhawk.



Meanwhile, Mrs. Brown toured the Child Development Center, where she was updated on the new planned facility, which is scheduled to break ground later this year. She also toured the base student ministry center, the Landing Zone, and met with unit key spouses, international military spouses, and families who are part of the Exceptional Family Member Program.



During all-calls at each wing, Brown talked about the priorities laid out in his CSAF Action Orders publication (https://www.af.mil/Portals/1/documents/2022SAF/FINAL_Modified_Action_Orders.pdf) and emphasized the importance of ongoing initiatives such as Agile Combat Employment and Mission-Capable Airmen, making it clear to any who may doubt it that, “we are doing this.”



He also spoke about the newly released “Spectrum of Resiliency” (https://www.resilience.af.mil/) and stressed the importance of leaders getting to know their people.



“Get to know your Airmen … spend some time with them,” said Brown. “On-duty, off-duty, it doesn’t matter … it’s kind of tough to figure out someone’s having a bad day if you don’t know what a good day looks like for them.”



For more information about Brown and his priorities for the Air Force, visit https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Air-Force-Senior-Leaders/CSAF/.

