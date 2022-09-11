Weldon, NC- On November 9th Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Scott and Chief Engineman Daniels of Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Rocky Mount took part in the second annual Military Expo, which was hosted by Halifax Community College. The community college hosted multiple high school students and their current students to sit and learn about the different branches of the military, which included the Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines and National Guard.



This event started off with a panel discussion in which every branch was represented by one individual. The discussion ranged from the different benefits that the military offered to their best and worse memories about being in the military. After the informative panel discussion, everyone then moved outside to observe the different booths that were set up by the different branches.



There were a lot of options for the students to explore when it came to the different booths. There was a tank, helicopter and different Humvees. The students were also able to see the helicopter land and take off from the facility.



“My favorite part about this event is being able to teach the youth about the Navy and seeing them get excited to do push-ups for Navy swag,” Stated IS2 Scott. “We received a lot of interaction from the students, I hope they were able to learn something new about the Navy.”



“I just want these students to be able to learn about all the opportunities that are available to them,” Stated ENC Daniels. “Of course, I want their decision to lead them to the U.S. Navy!”



NRS Rocky Mount was able to connect with many students, which led to interviews and possible new Navy recruits.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2022 Date Posted: 11.15.2022 15:52 Story ID: 433308 Location: WELDON, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Halifax Community College Military Expo, by MarQuan Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.