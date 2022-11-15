Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Garrison commander holds town hall to review climate survey, first 90 days

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives a presentation Oct. 27,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives a presentation Oct. 27, 2022, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation. Messenger held two sessions for workforce members to discuss a recent climate survey and to review his first three months in command, and to give perspective on the way ahead within the garrison. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

During two town hall sessions for the Fort McCoy workforce Oct. 27 in building 60, Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger reviewed his first 90 days as commander and discussed results of a climate survey completed by garrison employees.



In a memorandum to the workforce leading up to the sessions, and as discussed during the sessions, Messenger communicated his message directly.



“Overall, I assess the work ethic and professionalism of U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy as among the very best of organizations I have worked with in my career,” Messenger said. “We possess a talented and diverse team of experienced leaders from across the Department of Defense (DOD) who display the utmost teamwork and dedication to the mission. They spent the last 24 months highly engaged in the COVID-19 global pandemic and expertly accomplished the whole-of-government Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) mission.



“Simultaneously, they have achieved exceptional results on major inspections in the past 90 days to include the Higher Headquarters Assessment, Organizational Inspection Program, and Environmental Health Site Visit,” Messenger stated in his message. “The team’s ability to execute multiple missions, conduct garrison operations with a high level of expertise, develop and implement long-range action plans, establish a superior multi-year budget, and collaborate with partners at the local, state, and federal levels have clearly cemented a culture of winning through cooperation. However, the garrison has worked hard, and OAW, COVID, and some cultural challenges have taken a toll on the workforce.”



Messenger said he’ll do all he can to continue to help the Fort McCoy team to do well, and everyone should do the same.



“You decide every day to come into work, right? Whether you’re happy or not. You decide every day whether the culture and your organization are okay or not. Every person has a right to come in every day and enjoy their job,” Messenger said. “It’s incumbent on all of us to be a good battle buddy, to be a good leader, to be a good friend, to be a good mentor.”



Messenger said he will continue to update the workforce on all of the items he discussed going forward as well.



“Overall, this veteran team of talented leaders is ready to continue to perform at an exceptionally high level. … We are postured well moving into the future,” Messenger said.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.