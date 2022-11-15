Mobile app gives shoppers convenient access to Commissary CLICK2GO, sales flyer, recipes and more

Courtesy Photo | Customers can now download a mobile app to access the Defense Commissary Agency’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Customers can now download a mobile app to access the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) website programs such as Commissary CLICK2GO online payment and curbside pickup, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT LEE, Va. – Customers can now download a mobile app to access the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) website programs such as Commissary CLICK2GO online payment and curbside pickup, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more.



Available free for download via the Google Play and Apple app stores for Android and Apple devices respectively, the mobile app gives commissary shoppers access to a variety of DeCA’s online functions on their smart phones and tablets.



“We’ve tested our mobile app for several months and received good reviews on its ability to connect users with many of the agency’s popular website programs,” said Willie Watkins, the Defense Commissary Agency’s director of eCommerce. “Now through these apps, our patrons have more convenience and flexibility when they use their commissary benefit.”



DeCA’s mobile app will allow customers easy access to online functions like the following on DeCA’s website:



• One-click access to Commissary CLICK2GO online ordering and payment features (account information, order history with saved items and lists, digital receipts and more)



• Healthy Living resources such as “Thinking Outside the Box” recipes, nutritional information on healthier living, product dietitian-approved recipes listed on the website’s meal solutions page and more



• Savings Center for the Commissary Sale Flyer, information on Commissary Store Brands, digital coupons on the Commissary Rewards Card and more



“A lot of commissary customers love the convenience of using online features to boost their physical shopping experience,” Watkins said. “And, with our mobile app, they have even more options at their fingertips – wherever they are – with their personal devices.”

