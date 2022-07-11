NAVFAC Southwest Is Fiscal Year 2022 Facilities Engineering Command Best of Type Award Winner

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Commander Rear Admiral VanderLey announced NAVFAC Southwest as Best of Type Award winner for fiscal year 2022 Nov. 7 in Washington D.C.



“The CONUS FEC Best of Type Award winner is NAVFAC Southwest. NAVFAC Southwest is commended for exceptional management of their MILCON program,” said VanderLey. “NAVFAC Southwest MILCONs performed to their planned schedule at higher rate than any other FECs. The Southwest team navigated the complex process of 2854 Congressional notification to contract award in only nine months in support of the Naval Air Facility El Centro $23.2 million P-262 Structural and Aircraft Rescue Fire Station Replacement, sustaining critical support to high operational tempo. NAVFAC Southwest Human Resources' ability to recruit rapidly resulted in a 92.8 percent fill rate; best in the enterprise. NAVFAC Southwest also earned distinction by consistently completing Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System and safety training in advance of requirement.”



NAVFAC Southwest demonstrated sustained superior performance across five functional areas of military construction (MILCON) Performance to Plan (P2P), execution excellence, Safety performance, fiscal stewardship, and people recognition and development programs.



NAVFAC Southwest was measured on efforts across the board: from contract and construction management and MILCON P2P, to transportation asset management and PM completions, lowest growth of overdue CPARS, PMAP scores, Small Business goal accomplishment, crane lift safety performance, safety training and medical surveillance performance, reporting of near misses, DART rate, FIAR compliance, environmental restoration performance, funding request backlog/processing times, reimbursable funding collection attainment, funds execution relative to plan, civilian billet fill rate, annual appraisal and awards performance, and annual mandatory training performance.



“Each and every one of you should be justifiably proud of this accomplishment for your individual and collective roles in propelling NAVFAC Southwest to the top,” said Capt. Laurie Scott, NAVFAC Southwest commanding officer. “Congratulations! SUPER PROUD!”



The Best of Type Program recognizes the most outstanding Facilities Engineering Command (FEC) in the Continental U.S. and Outside the CONUS (OCONUS) for the prior fiscal year. The OCONUS FEC Best of Type Award winner for fiscal year 2022 is NAVFAC Far East.

