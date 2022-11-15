NEW, LOWER PRICES – WORLDWIDE: Just in time for the holidays, commissaries slash prices on products across store inventories to help patrons achieve at least 25 percent savings

Courtesy Photo | Just in time for the holidays, commissary customers worldwide are now seeing new lower...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Just in time for the holidays, commissary customers worldwide are now seeing new lower prices on popular items across store inventories to help them achieve at least 25 percent savings compared to off-post grocers. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By Kevin L. Robinson, DeCA public affairs specialist



NOTE: To see a video related to this release, click https://vimeo.com/766604094/2f625c4ef6.





FORT LEE, Va. – Just in time for the holidays, commissary customers worldwide are now seeing new lower prices on popular items across store inventories to help them achieve at least 25 percent savings compared to off-post grocers.



The price reductions also include an updated version of the “Your Everyday Savings” (YES!) Program, which now also goes to overseas customers. DeCA is broadening price reductions thanks to the Department of Defense’s recent “Taking Care of Service Members and Families” initiative.



DOD’s increase of commissary funding allows the agency to reduce prices across its product assortment, especially on food staples such as milk, eggs, butter, ground beef, baby products and more, said DeCA Director and CEO Bill Moore.



“We’re slashing prices on the items that families need every day and increasing their overall commissary savings across the enterprise to at least 25 percent against commercial stores outside the gate,” he said. “With these savings, we’re improving the economic security of our customers; for example, they can save at least $50 on a $200 grocery bill if, and only if, they shop their commissary.”



Blue signage points the way to lower prices throughout the store, while orange signs highlight specific savings on core items that commercial retailers often reduce through periodic sales promotions. The price on YES! items in the commissary are on sale over the course of the year.



As commissaries lower their prices, it’s vital that all eligible patrons are aware of their benefit and its gateway to savings and healthy options, said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director.



“A lot of people don’t really understand that the commissary benefit is congressionally mandated and regulated by the National Defense Authorization Act,” Saucedo said. “I run into people every day – disabled veterans and active duty service members alike – who just don’t know that they have earned these savings.



“My job as the director’s senior enlisted advisor is to help promote benefit awareness, and that’s critical, especially now for our younger service members and their families,” he added. “They’re experiencing the challenges of inflation, and the commissaries’ savings are a great way to help these families out.”



With the approaching holidays, DeCA continues to execute a transformation game plan to lower prices on the items that matter most, improve a supply chain still beset with tremendous labor challenges and improve customer service.



“It’s a vitally important benefit, probably more important now than ever in these days of unprecedented inflation,” Moore said. “Getting this benefit as good as we can get it, enabling as much savings as resources allow is vitally important for our patrons as they deal with food and economic insecurities.



Click https://commissaries.com/ to find out more information on commissary savings programs.

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.