Fort Leavenworth leadership participate in military appreciation day with Ford

Fort Leavenworth garrison leadership attended a military appreciation event on Nov. 10, hosted by the Ford Motor Company at their Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant.



Col. John Misenheimer, garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Erika Rhine-Russell, garrison command sergeant major, were joined by Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 88th Readiness Division, and Brig. Gen. Charles Hausman, deputy adjutant general for the Missouri National Guard.



“I want to thank all of you here today and across the Ford organization for your

commitment to our military,” said Misenheimer. “We treasure the commitment of corporations like Ford who have pledged to hire our transitioning military and allow them to continue providing leadership, skill and teamwork in a meaningful way.”



The U.S. now has the largest population of young veterans since the Vietnam War. According to Ford’s website, the company employs approximately 6,000 veterans.



The event included a tour of the factory, lunch and a short recognition ceremony for several veterans working at the plant.



Misenheimer added it was beneficial to have the opportunity to speak with local Army Reserve and National Guard leadership.

