    Fort Leavenworth leadership participate in military appreciation day with Ford

    Fort Leavenworth leadership participate in military appreciation day with Ford

    Col. John Misenheimer (left), Fort Leavenworth garrison commander, speaks with two

    CLAYCOMO, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2022

    Story by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Fort Leavenworth garrison leadership attended a military appreciation event on Nov. 10, hosted by the Ford Motor Company at their Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant.

    Col. John Misenheimer, garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Erika Rhine-Russell, garrison command sergeant major, were joined by Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 88th Readiness Division, and Brig. Gen. Charles Hausman, deputy adjutant general for the Missouri National Guard.

    “I want to thank all of you here today and across the Ford organization for your
    commitment to our military,” said Misenheimer. “We treasure the commitment of corporations like Ford who have pledged to hire our transitioning military and allow them to continue providing leadership, skill and teamwork in a meaningful way.”

    The U.S. now has the largest population of young veterans since the Vietnam War. According to Ford’s website, the company employs approximately 6,000 veterans.

    The event included a tour of the factory, lunch and a short recognition ceremony for several veterans working at the plant.

    Misenheimer added it was beneficial to have the opportunity to speak with local Army Reserve and National Guard leadership.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 11.15.2022 10:12
    Story ID: 433278
    Location: CLAYCOMO, MO, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Leavenworth leadership participate in military appreciation day with Ford, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Day

    Ford

    Fort Leavenworth

    Ft. Leavenworth

    military appreciation

    Veterans Day
    Ford
    Fort Leavenworth
    Ft. Leavenworth
    military appreciation
    Hiring Our Heroes

