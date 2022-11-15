Iron Guardians earn top awards, named MRC, East Best SRU for the fourth time

The Fort Stewart Iron Guardians earned recognition as the Best Soldier Recovery Unit – for the fourth time, on Oct. 27 by Medical Readiness Command, East.



The awards recognizes the distinguished contributions and achievements for outstanding support of wounded, ill or injured Soldiers and their Families/Caregivers.



Beside Best SRU, the Iron Guardian staff were also recognized as Best SRU Social Worker in MRC, E - LaShunda Jones; Best SRU Physical Therapist in MRC, E - Yvonne Larochelle; Best SRU Chaplin in MRC, E – Capt. Josef Kolek; Best SRU Human Resources Tech in the Army - Kieshia Caro; Best SRU Patient Administration Specialist in the Army – Sgt. Anansa Turner; Best SRU Management Analyst in the Army - Chrystal Irving; and Best SRU Transition Coordinator in the Army- Jimmy Walker.



The Iron Guardian Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Jody Wright said the mission of the SRU is to facilitate the recovery of Soldiers. He said they do that through complex case management, comprehensive transition planning, and primary care in a safe environment promoting optimum healing for wounded, ill, or injured Soldiers. He noted the goal was to either help them return to duty, or prepare them to continue to serve our nation as productive Veterans.



Wright attributes the unit’s success to a shared dedication to Soldiers and their Families.



“Cadre members of the Fort Stewart SRU display personal traits reflective of the Warrior Ethos/Civilian Creed and the ability to place the mission first, never quit, never accept defeat, or never leave a fallen comrade,” Wright Said. “We are an organization of professionals that put the mission first and understand that the Soldier in Recovery is our priority!“



Wright said there are many exemplary programs at the Fort Stewart SRU that make the unit the best.



He said one program with the transition program, helps manage the Career and Education Readiness for SRU Soldiers leaving the service. Wright said they coordinate, track and report worksite and education opportunities that align with their Career track and Career Goals.



He said one of the programs supporting Soldiers was the Adaptive reconditioning program; which maintained 97% compliance rate; and a Career and an Education Readiness participation rate of 93% compliance.

Syncing needs and goals with quality training helped 60% of Iron Guardian’s Soldiers in Recovery return to active duty for the 4th Quarter of 2022. He noted the average stay for recovering Soldiers for 250 days.



Wright said he felt it was a privilege and an honor to not only lead such a dedicated cadre; who are committed to unit’s missions, but to be an integral part of that process too.



“I am both humbled and proud to be part of this organization and the impact we continue to make as we facilitate and promote optimum healing for America’s sons and daughters.

