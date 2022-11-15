U.S. Soldiers help dedicate monument to local Soldiers

ARCUGNANO, Italy — Col. Mark A. Denton and Sgt. Maj. Maurice Parker joined Italian veterans in this Vicenza suburb Nov. 13 to honor its fallen.



Hundreds of townspeople gathered in Arcugnano’s Rumor to unveil a monument dedicated to the municipality’s fallen soldiers. Veterans of the Alpini – Italy’s famed mountain troops – wore their signature caps adorned with a long feather.



In addition to the Alpini, the dedication ceremony included local veterans of various Italian armed forces such as the Carabinieri and Italian Army paratroopers. The unveiling honored the fallen and recognized the sacrifice of their families.



Denton, Commander of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater, attended the ceremony as an effort to foster and maintain relationships with the local Italian community. The brigade often supports U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s community outreach initiatives under the Community Alliance Program. The brigade is partnered with Acugnano and Longare.



“It's important to show our presence in the local community and to continue building a good partnership with them,” Denton said. “I also brought my wife so they see that when we serve in the military, it's not just the Soldier but also our family members.”



Paolo Pellizzari mayor of Arcugnano leaders, echoed Denton’s sentiment, saying how crucial it is for U.S. and Italian communities continue to develop and strengthen their partnership.



“We truly love our American partners,” Pellizzari said. “They have always attended our ceremonies and are truly a part of our community.”

