Legacy Sailor is in the spotlight

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 221108-N-AS200-0002 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Nov. 08, 2022) - POINT MUGU, Calif. – Air...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 221108-N-AS200-0002 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Nov. 08, 2022) - POINT MUGU, Calif. – Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Jairus Davis, from Oak Harbor, Washington, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), has been recognized as the October 2022 Sailor in the Spotlight. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif. – Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Jairus Davis, from Oak Harbor, Washington, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), has been recognized as the October 2022 Sailor in the Spotlight.



“Davis accepts challenging tasks and completes them flawlessly and ahead of schedule,” said Air Traffic Controller Master Chief Megan Donnell, air operations leading chief petty officer, NBVC. “His motivation is contagious to his peers, and he sets the example for others to emulate. He is deserving of recognition.”



Davis has served for three years, reporting to NBVC in 2020. His jobs include ground control, radar associate, clearance delivery, flight data, and Flight Planning Supervisor.



“My dad was stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and retired after 20-years of Navy service,” said Davis. “I attended college before joining so I thought it would be smart to continue my family’s military legacy while also working on eliminating college dept.”



The Sailor in the Spotlight is a program that recognizes Sailors who display outstanding drive and dedication.



“Next I’m working on my graduate-degree in the area of educational counselling,” said Davis.



“Sailors are our top priority,” said NBVC Command Master Chief William Kumley. “Petty officer Davis is leading the change for mission readiness and supporting our tenant commands.”



NBVC is comprised of three distinct operational facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. It is Ventura County’s largest employer and protects Southern California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental program.