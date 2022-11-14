FORT BRAGG, N.C. – At the blast of a howitzer, over 1,000 participants began their run down Long Street as part of the 26th annual Fort Bragg 10 Miler at 8 a.m. Nov. 5.



The first place male finisher, Andrew Ploskunak, came in at 58 minutes and 22 seconds and was closely followed by the first place female finisher, Lindsay Gabow, who came in at one hour, one minute and 58 seconds.



“It was a perfect day for running,” said Jennifer Fayson, special event coordinator. “We had a great turn-out for the event and everyone had a great time.”



In addition to the individual awards, 15 teams competed in this year’s race. Team awards were based on the average time for the top eight members of a team, with the co-ed teams using the top four male and top four female runners.



The “SWCS Spicy Boi Running Club” took first place for male teams with an average time of one hour, nine minutes and 54 seconds. The “SFG OHG” took first place for co-ed teams with an average time of one hour, 11 minutes and 22 seconds. And, the “Fort Bragg Women” took first place for female teams with an average time of one hour, 28 minutes and 45 seconds.



The Fort Bragg 10 Miler is just one of several running events put on by the Directorate of Morale, Welfare and Recreation special event team. In addition, the special event team puts on regular family-friendly 5ks and the All American Races.



“These events are always great opportunities to bring the community together,” said Fayson. “We definitely have a lot of fun planning them and are looking forward to making an announcement about the All American Races in the near future.”



To learn more about upcoming events go to https://bragg.armymwr.com/calendar.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2022 Date Posted: 11.14.2022 15:38 Story ID: 433241 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bragg runners enjoy a perfect day for running, by Jacqueline Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.