Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Name released of Airman killed in vehicle accident

    Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson

    Photo By 1st Lt. Briell Zweygardt | Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson, 190th Air Refueling Wing, Force Support Squadron.... read more read more

    TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Meagan Gardner 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    FORBES FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Kan. -- Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson, 190th Air Refueling Wing, Force Support Squadron, died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County, November 12, 2022.

    Branson served 4 ½ years with the Kansas Air National Guard as a Career Development Specialist.

    “Our hearts are with her family, friends, loved ones and fellow Guardsmen,” said Col. Brian Budden, commander of the 190th ARW. “Cheyanne was an extraordinary Airman who has made an impact on so many around her. I called her one of our ‘rock-stars’.”

    The 190th is offering resources and support to those affected by this tragedy. Members are encouraged to reach out to their supervisors for additional information.

    The accident is under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

    Contact: 190th ARW Public Affairs
    Phone: 785-861-4363
    Email: 190.ARW.Public.Affairs.Org@us.af.mil

    - END -

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2022
    Date Posted: 11.14.2022 13:05
    Story ID: 433231
    Location: TOPEKA, KS, US 
    Web Views: 670
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Name released of Airman killed in vehicle accident, by SrA Meagan Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson
    190th ARW mourning band

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    190th ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT