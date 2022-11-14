Name released of Airman killed in vehicle accident

FORBES FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Kan. -- Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson, 190th Air Refueling Wing, Force Support Squadron, died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County, November 12, 2022.



Branson served 4 ½ years with the Kansas Air National Guard as a Career Development Specialist.



“Our hearts are with her family, friends, loved ones and fellow Guardsmen,” said Col. Brian Budden, commander of the 190th ARW. “Cheyanne was an extraordinary Airman who has made an impact on so many around her. I called her one of our ‘rock-stars’.”



The 190th is offering resources and support to those affected by this tragedy. Members are encouraged to reach out to their supervisors for additional information.



The accident is under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol.



Contact: 190th ARW Public Affairs

Phone: 785-861-4363

Email: 190.ARW.Public.Affairs.Org@us.af.mil



- END -

