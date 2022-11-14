433rd AES welcomes commander

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Col. Sylvia Fernandez assumed command of the 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron here during a ceremony Nov. 5. The 433rd AES provides aeromedical evacuation support when events like natural disasters and conflict occur, or anytime routine medical transportation by air is required.
