Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    433rd AES welcomes commander

    433rd AES welcomes commander

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Mike Lahrman | Col. James Miller, 433rd Operations Group commander, presents the 433rd Aeromedical...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Mike Lahrman 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Col. Sylvia Fernandez assumed command of the 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron here during a ceremony Nov. 5. The 433rd AES provides aeromedical evacuation support when events like natural disasters and conflict occur, or anytime routine medical transportation by air is required.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2022
    Date Posted: 11.14.2022 12:09
    Story ID: 433209
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 433rd AES welcomes commander, by TSgt Mike Lahrman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    433rd AES welcomes commander
    433rd AES welcomes commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    assumption of command
    433AW
    433AES
    ReserveReform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT