Hofstra University Honors Veterans

Photo By Sgt. Andrew Valenza | N.Y. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Richard Garcia rappels onto a basketball court...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew Valenza | N.Y. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Richard Garcia rappels onto a basketball court with the assistance of Staff Sgt. Luis Diaz-Cruz at Hofstra University, in Hempstead, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2022. Garcia and Diaz-Cruz were delivering the game ball at a Salute to Service event for Veterans Day at Hofstra University. (N.Y. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza) see less | View Image Page

New York Army National Guard Soldiers helped with tip off at the Hofstra University “Salute to Service” basketball game, honoring veterans and military troops across the U.S. Armed Forces on Friday, November 11, 2022.



During the national anthem, New York Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Richard Garcia rappelled from the rafters above the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex basketball court with the game ball in a bag tied to his belt, giving spectators a rare and fun look at the National Guard’s capabilities and an exciting pregame show.



The event also included a color guard presentation by Hofstra’s Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets before the game versus Iona College.

Garcia said that delivering the ball was a great experience, and it meant a lot to him to be a part of this event.



“It feels amazing,” Garcia said. “It's great being in front of people that don’t really get to see Soldiers. And with the National Guard, they never see that their citizens are actually Soldiers.”



The other part of the event was the presentation of the colors by Hofstra’s ROTC cadets.



Cadet Dominic Del Toro carried the U.S. flag. He felt it was a great honor to be not just a part of the ceremony, but to be holding the flag.



“I think it's a great honor to be representing it,” Del Toro said. “And I think in a way, kind of honoring the veterans that came before us and the active servicemen that came before us who defended our nation.”



According to Del Toro, Hofstra University has been proactive in their honoring of veterans and the armed forces. This hasn’t gone unnoticed by the cadets, who take great pride in their school.



“I'm happy that they're hosting an event, especially for veterans,” Del Toro said. “And I think it's gonna be a really good night and give good representation to the students of the school and the attendees of the game.”



Hofstra senior Tyler Thomas provided the home team go-ahead three-pointer with 35 seconds remaining to give Hofstra a 83-78 win.