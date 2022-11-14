Naval Facilities Systems Engineering Command Selects Engineers of the Year

Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)/chief of Civil Engineers, announced the selection of the 2023 NAVFAC Civilian and Military Engineers of the Year.



John T. Wells from NAVFAC Atlantic, and Lt. Richard S. Vetter from NAVFAC Southwest, were selected from a field of 32 civilian and military engineers.



The winners were announced Nov. 8. “We are truly fortunate to have extraordinary engineers who serve NAVFAC and the Navy with selfless dedication and technical acumen,” VanderLey said. “Both individuals help us continue to build on our 180-year legacy of outstanding support to the

Navy and Marine Corps.”



“Because of the technical depth and giving spirit of engineers within NAVFAC, there is always stiff competition,” said NAVFAC Chief Engineer David Curfman. “John Wells and Lt. Vetter excelled in unique and significant ways. They both are a testament to the technical and character strength of NAVFAC engineers.”



Wells and Vetter will now compete for the National Society of Professional Engineers Federal Engineer of the Year Awards Feb. 24 at the National Press Club in Washington D.C.



“Every year the National Society of Professional Engineers recognizes the most accomplished engineers within the federal government based on their work performance and community engagement,” Curfman said. “It is one of the highest honors given to professional engineers and we take great pride in participating.”



