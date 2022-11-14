Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM commander visits Angola, military medical readiness exercise

    MEDREX Angola

    Photo By Master Sgt. Dave Thompson | U.S. Africa Command Commander Gen. Michael Langley discusses military medicine with...... read more read more

    ANGOLA

    11.14.2022

    Story by Maj. Cain Claxton 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    VICENZA, Italy – AFRICOM Commander Gen. Michael Langley visited senior Angola defense officials in Luanda, Angola, on Nov. 10, while observing a military medical readiness exercise involving U.S. and Angolan doctors.

    Langley was met by Lt. Gen. Alberto DeAlmeida, director of Health Services for the Angolan Armed Forces, and Brig. Gen. Filomena Buruti, director of the Military Hospital Principal Superior. Burundi provided an overview of the hospital program, emphasizing the importance of the medical readiness exercise program and future collaboration between Angola and the U.S. military.

    Langley met several of the military medical providers participating in the exercise.

    Scheduled to run from Nov. 8-18, the medical readiness exercise is the first of six that planned for Fiscal Year 2023 by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. SETAF-AF coordinates each exercise with African militaries and U.S. Army medical providers in order to enhance military medical capabilities of all participants. The exercises allow the participants to exchange best practices in order to improve treatment capabilities and support to soldiers.

    This work, AFRICOM commander visits Angola, military medical readiness exercise, by MAJ Cain Claxton

