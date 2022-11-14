U.S., Angola Hosts Bilateral Military Medical Readiness Exercise

Photo By Master Sgt. Dave Thompson | Maj. Andrew Isaacson (center), general surgeon, 848th Forward Resuscitative Surgical...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Dave Thompson | Maj. Andrew Isaacson (center), general surgeon, 848th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, performs hernia surgery on an Angolan patient while an Angolan Army medical intern (left) assists, during MEDREX Angola 23-1, held at the Hospital Militar Principal in Luanda, Angola. Isaacson is part of a team of 12 U.S. Army medical personnel from the Army Reserve’s 807th Medical Command, partnering with medical professionals of the Angolan Armed Forces to provide treatment to military and civilian patients in the community, 8-18 November, 2022. MEDREX is a medical training exercise, planned and executed by the United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, that allows military health specialists from the U.S. Army and their African Partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between medical professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Dave Thompson) see less | View Image Page

Luanda, Angola – The Angolan Armed Forces, in partnership with the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and 807th Medical Command, Army Reserve, will host a medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) in Luanda, Nov. 8-18, 2022.



This is the first of six MEDREXs in Africa scheduled for fiscal year 2023. SETAF-AF coordinates each MEDREX with African militaries and U.S. Army medical providers in order to enhance the medical operational capabilities of the participants.



“We have a shared interest in promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Africa,” said Maj. Gen. Tod Wasmund, commanding general of SETAF-AF.

“The MEDREX program is an important component of that where our efforts - working with our African partners - address complex medical challenges. The importance of this work is significant.”



MEDREXs allow the military teams to exchange medical techniques and procedures that build and strengthen treatment capabilities resulting in a ready medical force and strengthened relationships between the partners.



“Our most sincere thanks to the armed forces of the United States. Our goal over the next two weeks is to improve on the medical readiness of our armed forces and reinforce the great partnership between Angola and the United States,” said Brig. Gen. Dr. Filomena Buruti, director of the Principle Military Hospital/Superior Institute of Medicine.



The teams of U.S. Army and Angolan military medical professionals will provide medical care to patients in the community. They will perform a wide range of services at Hospital Militar Principal in the areas of general surgery, anesthesiology, operating room procedures, OB/GYN and emergency room care over the 11-day MEDREX.



“This exercise is another highlight in our partnership that began with assistance in controlling and treating HIV/AIDS for nearly 20 years and has contributed over $600 million to strengthening the health sector in that time,” said Maj. Ryan Holland, chief, Office of Security Cooperation, U.S. Embassy, Angola. “Medical cooperation is a cornerstone of our bilateral relationship and is a critical aspect of our nation’s efforts to promote prosperity, security, and good governance.”