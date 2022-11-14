Senior U.S. Africa Command leader visits intelligence Soldiers

VICENZA, Italy — Connecting with military intelligence Soldiers was among the top priorities for Brig. Gen. Rose Keravuori during her recent visit to U.S. Army Garrison Italy.



Keravuori, U.S. Africa Command’s Deputy Director, Intelligence Directorate took time during her Nov. 7 visit to share her thoughts with Soldiers of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater, who provide critical intelligence for military missions on the African continent. Keravuori emphasized the significance of their analysis.



“They are doing so much on a continent three and a half times the size of the U.S.,” Keravuori said. “One 207th military intelligence Soldier is doing the work of two to three Soldiers anywhere else.”



During her visit, Keravuori met with leaders from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and toured the 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion’s Analytical Control Element, which produces essential all source and geospatial intelligence of the African continent. Keravuori reminded the analysts of the broader mission and their importance to USAFRICOM.



At the Caserma Del Din’s dining facility, Keravuori chatted with Soldiers over lunch, sharing lighthearted discussions covering an array of topics – from the intelligence field to their Army career paths.



“It was great to see my Soldiers so engaged during this lunch,” said Capt. Alexander Dekker, commander of the battalion’s Company B. “Especially for my young female Soldiers, who were able to hear from a very successful general officer.”



Before departing, Keravuori led an interactive leader professional development session for military intelligence Soldiers at Caserma Ederle’s post theater.



The visit made an impact on Staff Sgt. Steven Cockrill, an intelligence analyst. Many times analysts experience a deep focus on specific issues, whereas general officers look at the strategic overview of the overall mission, he said.



“You get to work the next day and you start to think to yourself, ‘how do we impact the mission at a higher level,’” Cockrill said. “It’s important to be able to understand what it is that we’re working toward. The visit gave us that motivation.”

