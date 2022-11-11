Ford’s first CO returns for Ford’s first deployment

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Tyrell Lovewine | Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic, observes flight operations...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Tyrell Lovewine | Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic, observes flight operations with Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Obrien, from Statesville, North Carolina, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, in the ship’s catapult control station, Nov. 10, 2022. Exercise Silent Wolverine is a U.S.-led, combined training exercise that tests Ford-class aircraft carrier capabilities through integrated high-end naval warfare scenarios alongside participating allies in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is conducting their first deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyrell Lovewine) see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. John F. Meier, commander,Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), visited Ford during the ship’s first deployment to the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) area of responsibility, Nov. 10-11, 2022.



While aboard Ford, Meier received a tour of the ship’s advanced weapons elevators, observed flight operations and spoke to the crew at an all hands call.



“When I started here on Ford, about seven years ago, it was probably the hardest job I ever left in my life,” said Meier. “I put my heart and soul in Gerald R. Ford. I remember distinctly walking around this ship with a roll of blueprints, going into a space, rolling out the blue prints and trying to figure out exactly what the space was going to look like and what it was going to become. Now coming back six-and-a-half years later to see you all at sea, operating all aspects of the ship is truly impressive. I’m in awe to have the opportunity to be back here.”



Meier served as Ford’s first commanding officer while the ship was in a precommisioning status from July 2013 to April 2016. Ford saw many milestones during Meier’s time as commanding officer.



In the years since, Ford has undergone post-delivery tests and trials, including shock trials, incremental availabilities, and carrier qualifications. These shipboard readiness assessments led Ford to their first deployment, where they worked alongside NATO allies in exercise Silent Wolverine.



“Ford’s inaugural deployment represents a generational leap in our Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale,” said Meier. “It is extraordinary to witness first-hand how our Sailors are using the advanced technology and capabilities inherent to the Ford-class alongside our allies and partners to not only shape Navy warfighting, but high-end warfare for decades to come.”



The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting exercise Silent Wolverine. Silent Wolverine is a U.S.-led, combined training exercise that tests Ford-class aircraft carrier capabilities through integrated high-end naval warfare scenarios alongside participating allies in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



