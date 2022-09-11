2-2 SBCT uncases its brigade colors signifying start of 12th KRF

Photo By Sgt. Jerod Hathaway | Col. Chad Roehrman, the commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team 'Lancer...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jerod Hathaway | Col. Chad Roehrman, the commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team 'Lancer Brigade', 2nd Infantry Division, speaks with Lt. Gen. John R. (Bob) Wood (Ret.), a previous commander of the 2nd Infantry Division at Hovey Gym, Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea after a Transfer of Authority Ceremony on November 9, 2022. The Lancer Brigade is the first Stryker unit to join the nine-month long Korea Rotational Force. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jerod Hathaway) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HOVEY, Republic of Korea – The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team ‘Lancer Brigade’, 2nd Infantry Division unfurled its unit colors at Hovey Gym, November 9, 2022, signifying the official transfer of authority from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team ‘Ready First Brigade’, 1st Armored Division.



The 2nd SBCT, hailing from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, will be the first Stryker unit to join the nine-month long Korea Rotational Force. This transition provides additional capability and flexibility to respond to aggression and upholds the ROK-U.S. Alliance responsibilities.



The Lancer Brigade traces its lineage to the Republic of Korea, where it spent years strengthening the Ironclad Alliance, an alliance dating back to 1953.



The battalions also share storied history on the Korean peninsula. Units fought in well-known battles such as Chipyong-ni, Heartbreak Ridge, and the Chosin Reservoir, earning a combined total of 30 campaign streamers.



“We fought together during the Korean War, trained together in the Brigade’s more recent history, and we are honored to be able to train once again with our ROK-Army partners,” said Col. Chad Roehrman, commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team.



Among the distinguished guests and visitors attending the ceremony was Lt. Gen. Willard Burleson, the commander for the Eighth Army, Lt. Gen. John R. (Bob) Wood (Ret.), a previous commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, and Maj. Gen. David Lesperance, the current commander of the 2nd Infantry Division.



The 2nd ID commander thanked the Ready First Brigade for their contributions during their rotation and offered some advice to the Lancer Brigade for the months ahead.



“I challenge you to exceed the achievements of the eleven rotations so far, and to seek out new solutions to educate, train, inspire, and lead Lancer to maintain readiness in defense of the ROK-U.S. Alliance,” said Lesperance. “We may face an uncertain future, but one thing you can always count on is the strength and resilience of the greatest alliance on the planet.”



The ceremony concluded with the proud singing of the 2nd Infantry Division Warrior March and the Army Song.



