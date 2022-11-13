Blue Angels Hold Change of Command Ceremony

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. (NNS) — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue

Angels, held a change of command ceremony Nov. 13 at the National Naval Aviation Museum

at Naval Air Station, Pensacola. Cmdr. Alex Armatas relieved Capt. Brian Kesselring as the

commanding officer of the Blue Angels.



Capt. Kesselring assumed command of the Blue Angels Nov. 10, 2019. As the Blue

Angels' commanding officer, Kesselring led a squadron of 154 personnel and served as the

demonstration flight leader, flying the #1 jet. In Kesselring’s next assignment, he will serve as

Deputy, Carrier Air Wing 5 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.



“Serving alongside the phenomenal Sailors and Marines of the Blue Angels has been one

of the greatest honors of my career,” said Kesselring. “Over the past three years, this team paid

tribute to healthcare workers around the Nation during Operation America Strong, successfully

transitioned two new aircraft platforms, and celebrated 75 years of Blue Angel history and

heritage with millions of spectators throughout the country. I look forward to seeing what the

future holds for Cmdr. Armatas.”



Armatas, a native of Skaneateles, New York, joins the Blue Angels after serving as the

commanding officer of the “Gunslingers” of VFA-105, where he deployed aboard USS Dwight

D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) in support of Operation FREEDOM’s SENTINEL. His previous

assignments include multiple squadron tours.



Armatas graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2002 with a Bachelor of

Science in Aerospace Engineering. He has accumulated more than 4,100 flight hours and has 911

carrier-arrested landings. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, four

Strike/Flight Air Medals, five Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, one Navy and

Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various personal, unit and service awards.



“I look forward to learning from returning team members these next few months,” said

Armatas. “It’s truly an honor to have the opportunity to continue the legacy of leaders that have

has shaped this squadron into what it is today. and I am excited to see what the 2023 show

season will hold.”



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the

United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country

through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have

performed for more than 496 million fans.



For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2023 and 2024 air show

schedules, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.



For more information about the U.S. Navy, visit www.navy.mil and the U.S. Marine Corps

at www.usmc.mil.



—Blue Angels—

