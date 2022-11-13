Blue Angels Hold Change of Command Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11.13.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix  

    NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. (NNS) — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue
    Angels, held a change of command ceremony Nov. 13 at the National Naval Aviation Museum
    at Naval Air Station, Pensacola. Cmdr. Alex Armatas relieved Capt. Brian Kesselring as the
    commanding officer of the Blue Angels.

    Capt. Kesselring assumed command of the Blue Angels Nov. 10, 2019. As the Blue
    Angels' commanding officer, Kesselring led a squadron of 154 personnel and served as the
    demonstration flight leader, flying the #1 jet. In Kesselring’s next assignment, he will serve as
    Deputy, Carrier Air Wing 5 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

    “Serving alongside the phenomenal Sailors and Marines of the Blue Angels has been one
    of the greatest honors of my career,” said Kesselring. “Over the past three years, this team paid
    tribute to healthcare workers around the Nation during Operation America Strong, successfully
    transitioned two new aircraft platforms, and celebrated 75 years of Blue Angel history and
    heritage with millions of spectators throughout the country. I look forward to seeing what the
    future holds for Cmdr. Armatas.”

    Armatas, a native of Skaneateles, New York, joins the Blue Angels after serving as the
    commanding officer of the “Gunslingers” of VFA-105, where he deployed aboard USS Dwight
    D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) in support of Operation FREEDOM’s SENTINEL. His previous
    assignments include multiple squadron tours.

    Armatas graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2002 with a Bachelor of
    Science in Aerospace Engineering. He has accumulated more than 4,100 flight hours and has 911
    carrier-arrested landings. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, four
    Strike/Flight Air Medals, five Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, one Navy and
    Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various personal, unit and service awards.

    “I look forward to learning from returning team members these next few months,” said
    Armatas. “It’s truly an honor to have the opportunity to continue the legacy of leaders that have
    has shaped this squadron into what it is today. and I am excited to see what the 2023 show
    season will hold.”

    The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the
    United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country
    through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have
    performed for more than 496 million fans.

    For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2023 and 2024 air show
    schedules, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.

    For more information about the U.S. Navy, visit www.navy.mil and the U.S. Marine Corps
    at www.usmc.mil. 

    —Blue Angels—

