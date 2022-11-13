Big Red One Soldiers Reenlist at Chicago Bears Veterans Day game

CHICAGO- The 1st Infantry Division led a joint service enlistment and reenlistment ceremony, Nov. 13, 2022, at Soldier Field.



The division was invited to conduct the enlistment and reenlistment as part of the Chicago Bears Veterans Day Weekend game, intended to honor both current and prior service members across the nation.



The Oath of Enlistment was administered by Brig. Gen. Niave F. Knell, the 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General-Support. It was taken by dozens of new recruits who joined the Armed Forces as well as dozens more service members who chose to continue military service across the five branches.



The 1st Inf. Div. Soldiers who participated in the ceremony were Army Staff Sgt. David Hollister, Spc. Yadiel Adrovet-Vazquez, Sgt. Taylor McCullough, Staff Sgt. Jacob Peaks, Spc. Kierra Carr, Sgt. Argeliod Cuellar and Staff Sgt. Aaron Waters.



“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” Peaks said. “I get to celebrate my indefinite reenlistment with my favorite National Football League team.”



Carr, a Chicago native and culinary specialist assigned to the 1st Division Sustainment Brigade, felt honored and humbled to be a part of the reenlistment ceremony.



“Seeing the impact that I have on my community and fellow Americans…is a remarkable experience,”said Carr.



The ceremony, held during halftime, was the first of its kind for the 1st Inf. Div. The reenlistment and enlistment were nationally televised and witnessed by more than 28.2 million people.



“I’m grateful," Peaks said, " The Big Red One allowed me to celebrate this opportunity and am proud of renewing my vow to my country."

