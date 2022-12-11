Big Red One Soldiers Reenlist at Chicago Wolves Salute to Service Game

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division take the oath of enlistment, Nov....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division take the oath of enlistment, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The Soldiers were invited to conduct their reenlistment during a Chicago Wolves' Military Appreciation Game. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Holladay) see less | View Image Page

CHICAGO - The 1st Infantry Division held a reenlistment ceremony for seven Soldiers, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Allstate Arena.



The division was invited to conduct the reenlistment as part of the Chicago Wolves’ Salute to Service game, intended to honor both current and prior service members across the nation.



The oath of enlistment was administered by U.S. Army Col. Hyun Kang, the deputy commander for nursing and patient services for the Irwin Army Community Hospital on Fort Riley, Kansas.



“This is a great opportunity for the 1st Infantry Division and the city of Chicago,” Kang said. “We get to honor past and present Soldiers from within and outside of the 1st Infantry Division.”



The 1st Inf. Div. Soldiers who participated in the ceremony were Army Staff Sgt. David Hollister, Spc. Yadiel Adrovet-Vazquez, Sgt. Taylor McCullough, Staff Sgt. Jacob Peaks, Spc. Kierra Carr, Sgt. Argeliod Cuellar and Staff Sgt. Aaron Waters.



Sgt. Cuellar, a human resources specialist with the 1st Division Sustainment Brigade, felt honored to be part of the event. “I will remember this event, from standing on the ice, to being seen by thousands”.



“I think this event was important for the area”, Cuellar added. “The 1st Infantry Division has a rich history with Chicago, and it's good that we are getting back to our roots”.



The ceremony, held during halftime, was the first of its kind for the 1st Inf. Div.



“These types of events show the Army for more than just being Soldiers," Cuellar said, "it shows how we are a part of the community too."



The Chicago metropolitan area is one of the most populated areas of prior service members in the country, with over 400,000 veterans.