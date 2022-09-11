Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard to host Career Fair in Milwaukee

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Story by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Nov. 9, 2022
    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan
    Contact: Lt. Anthony Gallegos
    (414) 747-7153

    Coast Guard to host Career Fair in Milwaukee

    WHAT: Coast Guard holds open-house event including demonstrations and tours
    WHO: Milwaukee-area general public
    WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    WHERE: U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, 2420 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53240

    MILWAUKEE – Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan will be hosting an open-house career fair Saturday, November 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend!

    Members of the public are invited to learn about Coast Guard operations, safe boating tips and career opportunities. Visitors will be able to speak with Coast Guard members who represent a diverse array of job specialties. Coast Guard members will also be guiding tours of a 45-foot
    Response Boat-Medium, 29-foot Response Boat-Small, and an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter will demonstrate a live water rescue. Light snacks and beverages will be provided at no cost.

    “The Coast Guard is the premier maritime service,” said Captain Seth Parker, Sector Commander. “I am very excited to welcome everyone to Sector Lake Michigan and share the incredible opportunities
    that the Coast Guard has to offer.”

    Recruiters for the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Academy will be on-hand to answer questions and provide input for those who are interested in joining.
    Sector Lake Michigan is located at 2420 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive next to the Lake Express Ferry Terminal.

    Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414) 405-6436 or via email at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

