Nov. 9, 2022

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan

Contact: Lt. Anthony Gallegos

(414) 747-7153



Coast Guard to host Career Fair in Milwaukee



WHAT: Coast Guard holds open-house event including demonstrations and tours

WHO: Milwaukee-area general public

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, 2420 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53240



MILWAUKEE – Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan will be hosting an open-house career fair Saturday, November 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend!



Members of the public are invited to learn about Coast Guard operations, safe boating tips and career opportunities. Visitors will be able to speak with Coast Guard members who represent a diverse array of job specialties. Coast Guard members will also be guiding tours of a 45-foot

Response Boat-Medium, 29-foot Response Boat-Small, and an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter will demonstrate a live water rescue. Light snacks and beverages will be provided at no cost.



“The Coast Guard is the premier maritime service,” said Captain Seth Parker, Sector Commander. “I am very excited to welcome everyone to Sector Lake Michigan and share the incredible opportunities

that the Coast Guard has to offer.”



Recruiters for the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Academy will be on-hand to answer questions and provide input for those who are interested in joining.

Sector Lake Michigan is located at 2420 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive next to the Lake Express Ferry Terminal.



Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414) 405-6436 or via email at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2022 Date Posted: 11.12.2022 22:09 Story ID: 433157 Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard to host Career Fair in Milwaukee, by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.