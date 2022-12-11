SMDC celebrates Veterans Day with 'Tut' Fann State Veterans Home residents

Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense...... read more read more Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, speaks with Army veteran Clifford Gray during a Veterans Day program at the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville, Alabama, Nov. 11. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw) see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – A Team Redstone leader honored local heroes who served their nation during a Veterans Day program, Nov. 11.



Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command commanding general, along with USASMDC team members visited the heroes who live at the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville.



“Looking out at all of you, I know those of us serving today are here only because of the brave service members who came before us and answered the call to serve in both peacetime and at war,” Karbler said. “You are the ones who showed us, both in word and in deed, what it means to live with integrity, with honor and loyalty. Your collective history will prepare the next generation of American leaders for the unimaginable challenges they will face.



“We’ve moved to a force that sees the value of not only Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and Guardians, but also the families and loved ones who stand behind us, beside us, and sometimes in front of us,” he added. “There is no longer any compromise in taking care of our people, and we’re cultivating an environment where service members and families can flourish. These changes we see today, these are really changes thanks to your service and we will forever be in your debt.”



One veteran who served in Germany said the day was special, and he was grateful to be a part of a day where he and his fellow veterans were honored.



“Today means a lot,” said Army veteran Marvin Pschirer. “I enjoyed today and especially the Veterans Day parade in Huntsville. It has been a real privilege to have been recognized.”



Air Force veteran and Tut Fann resident Charles E. Townson served in the Air Police with most of his time in England. He said the veterans reminisce and swap stories weekly.



“I am so proud we honor our veterans, not because I am one but because some of them have been through a lot more than I ever thought about,” Townson said. “A day like today breaks you down and makes you so happy that people still appreciate you. You put your life on the line for your country and people come here and treat you like a friend. Today was nice and informative and it is just a good day. After a day like this you feel clean and good. What they have done for us today is something I will never forget. Thank you.”