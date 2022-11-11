Servicemembers stationed at Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command visit local schools on Veterans Day

Each year on November 11th we honor generations of Veterans that have courageously defended our freedom. Past and present servicemembers will have different answers about what serving in the military means to them. However, what unifies all who wear the uniform of the United States is they answered the call to humbly serve our nation and the American people.



Servicemembers from Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) visited local schools to talk with students about Veterans Day and their military experience.



Lieutenant Commander Joseph Labarbera, Medical Service Corps, United States Navy, serving as the Director for Administration at NMLPDC, Bethesda, talked with his son’s elementary school about his journey as a Medical Service Corps Officer. He passionately spoke about what Veterans Day represents to him, “It is an honor to wear the cloth of our nation. It means being a part of something greater than myself. It is honoring the legacy of the men and women that have come before us to defend our freedom. My family and I are proud to serve among our Nation’s finest.”



Lieutenant Commander Lucas Ricker, Medical Service Corps, United States Navy, serving as the Financial and Materiel Management Training Course Director at NMLPDC, Bethesda, visited elementary and preschool students to discuss his experiences serving in the Navy as he approaches 22 years of service. LCDR Ricker expressed that he "hoped his presence on Veterans Day left a positive and lasting memory for the students when they think of someone in uniform."

