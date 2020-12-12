Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSRON 10 DET HBU MAYPORT WITH SEA CADETS

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Lewis 

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 10, Det. HVU Mayport

    On 12 December 2020, MSRON 10 DET HVU MAYPORT volunteered their Saturday to give the Sea Cadets a day of what goes on at MSRON 10 DET HVU MAYPORT. CESE department had the Sea cadets put hands on the FL 80s that MSRON 10 DET HVU MAYPORT uses for towing the boats. Boats department had the Sea Cadets get on the boats and walked them through the boats. Weapons department had the M240b and the .50 Cal out for the Sea Cadets to be able to put their hands on and talked about the fundamentals of the weapons that MSRON 10 DET HVU MAYPORT uses on a daily basis.

    This work, MSRON 10 DET HBU MAYPORT WITH SEA CADETS, by PO3 Jennifer Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

