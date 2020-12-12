On 12 December 2020, MSRON 10 DET HVU MAYPORT volunteered their Saturday to give the Sea Cadets a day of what goes on at MSRON 10 DET HVU MAYPORT. CESE department had the Sea cadets put hands on the FL 80s that MSRON 10 DET HVU MAYPORT uses for towing the boats. Boats department had the Sea Cadets get on the boats and walked them through the boats. Weapons department had the M240b and the .50 Cal out for the Sea Cadets to be able to put their hands on and talked about the fundamentals of the weapons that MSRON 10 DET HVU MAYPORT uses on a daily basis.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2020 Date Posted: 11.12.2022 10:20 Story ID: 433149 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSRON 10 DET HBU MAYPORT WITH SEA CADETS, by PO3 Jennifer Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.