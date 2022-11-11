NETCOM & Fort Huachuca Help Celebrate Veterans Day in Sierra Vista

Photo By Enrique Vasquez | Col. Jennifer Colvin, NETCOM Chief of Staff and Sgt. 1st Class Lynnise Moore, USA...... read more read more Photo By Enrique Vasquez | Col. Jennifer Colvin, NETCOM Chief of Staff and Sgt. 1st Class Lynnise Moore, USA Retired, pose for a photograph during the City of Sierra Vista's 27th Annual Veterans Day Parade. Not only is Lynnise Moore a 22-year veteran she is also a former member of the U.S. Army's Women's Army Corps and one of the first Department of the Army female drill sergeants, who were selected in 1986. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz., - Fort Huachuca and the City of Sierra Vista celebrated the community’s 27th Annual Veterans Day Parade this year. Veteran’s groups, active duty Servicemembers, local students and community participants led the parade procession as it headed down Fry Boulevard. Mounted Soldiers of B Troop, 4th Cavalry Regiment from Fort Huachuca formed the rear guard of the parade as the group made its way to the city’s main park. The parade then concluded at Veterans Memorial Park, which was followed by a short ceremony. Addressing this years Veterans Day ceremony was Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank, Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM)’s commanding general, who reminded everyone of the importance of Veterans Day.



“Some view today as a day off, but it is much bigger than that in reality. As Americans, we can celebrate this day how we choose as one of our many freedoms. For the rest of us here, however, it is more than that. Today is one of remembrance of our nation’s Veterans,” Eubank said.



“For nearly a century, we have celebrated Veterans Day on the anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting along the Western Front in World War I. On the 11th hour…of the 11th day…of the 11th month…the fighting of World War I ended in 1918.”



In his remarks Eubank also gave credence to the importance of serving in the military and what it means to be a veteran.



“A Veteran is a person who served as a member of our military in the defense of this great nation. Some served in combat, some during peacetime, some left never to return – making the ultimate sacrifice, others – although fortunate enough to return - returned scarred and broken; yet all served this great country, honorably and in uniform,” Eubank said.



“Our history is filled with countless individuals who answered the nation’s call to arms in defense of a young country.”

“Today is not a memorial,” said Eubank as he reminded everyone about the true meaning of Veterans Day.



“It is a day of celebration and remembrance. However, as we end and continue to go about our day, let us not forget. Remember the fallen and their families, keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Eubank said.



“Remember all veterans and their families, thank them for their service and sacrifice. And lastly, remember all our active-duty military, whether at home or deployed in harm’s way, pray they remain vigilant and safe.”



Eubank not only praised the many veterans attending the day's festivities but also gave credit to those, who support our veterans.

“For our family members here today, who have or had a loved one who has donned the uniform - our military may be a resilient force, but it is your support that strengthens us.”



“I want to thank you for sharing your loved ones in the service of this great nation. Without you and your loving support, our military and veterans would not be as great as they are today. Thank you,” Eubank said.



As Eubank acknowledged those, who support our veterans, he also expressed his gratitude to the local community.



“For over 66 years, Sierra Vista has stood by us as a steadfast partner. It is through our partnership that this community can continue to thrive together. To the great citizens of Sierra Vista, thank you for your support.”



“It has been my honor to be here with you today as we remember and celebrate our veterans, our freedoms, and this great community. Thanks to the Sierra Vista community for hosting this event honoring our nation's veterans and I look forward to a continuous and strong relationship between Sierra Vista and the military community. Thank you,” Eubank said.