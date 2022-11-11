USNS Comfort Arrives in Colombia

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 11, 2022) – Hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrived in Cartagena, Colombia, in support of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 (CP22) mission, Nov. 11.



This visit marks the third of five mission stops as part of CP22 and the eleventh visit to Colombia since 2007.



“The impact Continuing Promise 2022 has showcased so far in both Guatemala and Honduras has surpassed mission expectations,” said Capt. Kathryn Elliott, commanding officer of Medical Training Facility (MTF) aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20). “From exceeding the number of planned patients seen, to repairing important medical equipment, our team has expressed a passion for this mission, these countries, and building relationships. We are looking forward to continuing this work in Colombia.”



For the duration of this stop, Comfort will provide medical services at two different medical sites, one at Coliseo de Deportes and the other at Institucion Antonia Santos. Dental, optometry, adult care, pediatric care, women’s health and various ancillary support services will be available at these two sites. Additionally, surgeries will be taking place aboard the ship.



The Comfort will also be supporting through Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) training and demonstrations, Women, Peace and Security (WPS) seminars with the host nation, veterinary subject matter expert exchanges, as well as community relations projects to include musical performances, ship tours, and the refurbishing of Tierra Bomba school.



The Continuing Promise 2022 Team in Colombia will include U.S. and partner nation medical and veterinary personnel, as well as the U.S. National Guard personnel from South Carolina, Colombia’s State Partnership Program (SPP) partner. Medical personnel from Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, the Netherlands and United Kingdom will also be a part of the team at this mission stop.



Since its inaugural mission in 2007, Continuing Promise missions have treated more than 582,000 patients and conducted over 7,000 surgeries in the region. Comfort’s current mission will be the 12th Continuing Promise mission conducted in the Caribbean, Central and South America.



Comfort is also scheduled to visit Dominican Republic and Haiti during CP22.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



Learn more about CP22 and USNAVSO/4th Fleet at

https://www.facebook.com/continuingpromise22 and @NAVSOUS4THFLT

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2022 Date Posted: 11.11.2022 13:00 Story ID: 433136 Location: CARTAGENA, CO Web Views: 66 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS COMFORT ARRIVES IN COLOMBIA, by PO3 Sophia Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.