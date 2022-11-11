EN1 Bagley Recruiter in the Spotlight

Everyone, this is Engineman 1st Class (SW/AW) Jonathon Bagley, a native of Ashland City, Tn.



EN1 Bagley enlisted in the Navy in 2014 at 18 years old. Left for bootcamp in Great Lakes, Il., and had his 19th birthday while at bootcamp. Prior to being a recruiter in NTAG Nashville's Division 3's, he completed a 5-year sea tour on USS George Washington (CVN 73) homeported in Norfolk, Va.



As EN1 was up for orders he wanted to become a recruiter, after being selected to go recruiting, he wanted to educate and inform everyone of the opportunities and possibilities that he was given. Since then, he has been recruiting for over 2 years now and has been stellar in his performance. If we go back to when he started recruiting at NTAG Nashville, he started recruiting during COVID-19. That's where challenges came across for him. In order for him to maintain the command's mission, he needed to be creative to become a successful recruiter. This is where he became resilient.



For EN1, recruiting is important to him because he knows what the Navy has done for him and he wants to show potential recruits the same path that was made for him.



After EN1 completes his tour at NTAG Nashville, he plan on staying Navy and he will be heading to Mayport, Fl., where he will be part of the Littoral Combat Ship Crew 127. But before he leaves, he wants to continue to complete education courses and finish his bachelors in an engineering field.



NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. NTAG Nashville employs over 200 recruiters, support personnel, and civilians in its mission to recruit individuals who meet standards for naval service. Follow NTAG Nashville on Facebook – NTAG Nashville.



