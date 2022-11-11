COVID testing moves inside

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- The 23rd Medical Group's COVID testing line at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, is scheduled to move inside Nov. 14, 2022.



Active duty members will report to the main clinic (bldg. 900) front desk, and dependents and pediatric patients will report to beneficiary care (bldg. 899) front desk. COVID testing will be available 7:30-9 a.m., Monday through Friday and additional pediatric testing from 1-2 p.m.



“The base has transitioned to Health Protection Condition Alpha and the testing demand has significantly diminished,” said Chief Master Sgt. Zarcariaous Presha, 23rd MDG staff senior enlisted leader. “Patients should present to their respective clinic wearing a mask if they are having symptoms.”



This will allow medical staff to maintain positive control over COVID-potential patients and follow Department of Defense, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.



“For the past two and a half years, COVID testing operations have been conducting testing outside,” Presha said. “Based on operations being independent of our primary clinic, it inherently drove excess demand and burden on our administrative, clinical, laboratory, public health and medical logistics manpower teams.”



Tiger Medics worked tirelessly through the peak of COVID, testing approximately 125-150 patients per day. Bringing the line inside will save hundreds of hours of administrative duties tied to the satellite testing procedures.



“The 23rd Medical Group will continue to follow DoD and CDC guidelines with the safety of our staff and patients at the forefront of every decision,” Presha said. “Masks are required to be worn by all personnel when entering our main clinic. Additionally, members being brought into the 23rd MDG for testing will remain in a separate waiting area.”



The COVID testing tent will remain an option if demand increases above 20 patients, and Tiger Medics will then resume outside operations.



“The incredible Tiger Medic team demonstrated the ability to quickly scale and administer COVID testing to minimize the risk of a large-scale outbreak, while also taking care of day to day clinical patient care demands of the beneficiary population,” Presha said. “The Tiger Medic team delivered world-class support to Team Moody.”

