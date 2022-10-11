JTF-Red Hill Publishes Organizational Chart

HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill published an updated organizational chart that includes the names of the JTF commander, deputy commander, director of strategic engagement, chief of staff, and the directors of planning, training, quality assurance, repair, operations and response as discussed during the Nov. 9 Fuel Tank Advisory Committee yesterday.
Members of the public who wish to contact the JTF may email JTFRH-PAO@us.navy.mil
Regular updates and information can be found at: https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill
