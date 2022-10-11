HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill published an updated organizational chart that includes the names of the JTF commander, deputy commander, director of strategic engagement, chief of staff, and the directors of planning, training, quality assurance, repair, operations and response as discussed during the Nov. 9 Fuel Tank Advisory Committee yesterday.



Members of the public who wish to contact the JTF may email JTFRH-PAO@us.navy.mil . To address a particular individual, include their name in the subject line.



Regular updates and information can be found at: https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2022 Date Posted: 11.11.2022 00:20 Story ID: 433123 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Red Hill Publishes Organizational Chart, by Capt. Kitsana Dounglomchan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.