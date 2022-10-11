Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Red Hill Publishes Organizational Chart

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2022

    Story by Capt. Kitsana Dounglomchan 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill published an updated organizational chart that includes the names of the JTF commander, deputy commander, director of strategic engagement, chief of staff, and the directors of planning, training, quality assurance, repair, operations and response as discussed during the Nov. 9 Fuel Tank Advisory Committee yesterday.

    Members of the public who wish to contact the JTF may email JTFRH-PAO@us.navy.mil . To address a particular individual, include their name in the subject line.

    Regular updates and information can be found at: https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 11.11.2022 00:20
    Story ID: 433123
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Red Hill Publishes Organizational Chart, by Capt. Kitsana Dounglomchan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force
    Defuel
    Red Hill
    Joint Task Force Red Hill
    JTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT